Wild Defenseman Dunphy Listed Among Final NHL Central Scouting 2024-25 Rankings

April 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild defenseman Brendan Dunphy holds off a Spokane Chiefs player

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that 2006-born defenseman Brendan Dunphy has been recognized by National Hockey League Central Scouting as part of its final rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft. NHL Central Scouting announced its final rankings Tuesday, with all junior hockey regular seasons in the United States and Canada now complete. The United States Hockey League and North American Hockey League both wrapped up their regular seasons this past weekend.

The University of Connecticut commit was recognized as the 194 th -ranked North American skater ahead of this summer's NHL Draft, currently scheduled for June 27 and 28 at the L.A. Live Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The San Diego, California native was one of 67 WHL players among this year's final rankings, the most of the three Canadian Hockey League circuits.

The 6-foot-5-inch blueliner joined Wenatchee in November after being acquired in a trade from the Regina Pats, and signing with the club from the Langley Rivermen of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). He tallied 12 points in 68 BCHL games over a season-and-a-half in Langley and immediately flourished with the Wild, posting 22 points in 47 WHL games this year. His 22 points ranked third among Wenatchee defensemen, despite joining the team just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dunphy's first WHL point, an assist, helped to highlight a three-goal Wild comeback in his Wenatchee debut November 23 at the Portland Winterhawks, and he bagged two more helpers a week later against the Tri-City Americans. His goal December 10 at the Seattle Thunderbirds was the first of four in his opening WHL campaign.

Dunphy emerged later in the season, appearing among NHL Central Scouting lists for the first time Tuesday.

A total of 412 players worldwide were ranked, divided between players on North American and international teams, and further divided between goaltenders and skaters. Six WHL players were ranked among the top 20 North American skaters, led by Seattle's Radim Mrtka at fifth, while Prince George's Joshua Ravensbergen tops the list of draft-eligible North American goaltenders. 21 of the 22 current WHL teams had at least one player listed in Tuesday's final rankings.

