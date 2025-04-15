Four Oil Kings Named in NHL Central Scouting Final Draft Rankings

Edmonton, Alta. - The NHL's Central Scouting service has released it's final rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Defenceman Blake Fiddler is ranked 26th among North American Skaters, forward Lukas Sawchyn is 69th, and defenceman Ethan MacKenzie is ranked 134th. Meanwhile, goalie Ethan Simcoe is ranked 27th among North American Goalies.

Fiddler, previously labeled as an 'A' prospect in preliminary rankings, and was 24th in the mid-term rankings, led the Oil Kings blue line in points and goals this season. He scored 10 times, and added 23 assists for 33 points. He was also a +6 rating this season. In seven playoff games, Fiddler notched one assist.

It's been a busy season for Fiddler as the Frisco, Texas product is currently with Team U.S.A as part of their preliminary roster for the World Under-18 Hockey Championships. Fiddler also represented the CHL at the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge, wearing an 'A' for Team CHL for the two-game showcase. He was also Team U.S.A's captain at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August.

He was also named the Oil Kings Top Defenceman this season.

Sawchyn, out of Grande Prairie, Alta., burst onto the scene in the WHL as a 17-year-old. Sawchyn was originally listed as a 'W' prospect in the Preliminary rankings, before finding himself at 119th in the mid-term, and now cracking the top-70 in these rankings. Sawchyn scored 15 goals and added 40 assists for 55 points this season. His 40 assists are the second-most all-time by an Oil Kings rookie, and his 55 points are tied for second most by an Oil Kings rookie. In five playoff games, Sawchyn scored two goals and added one assist for three points.

Sawchyn was also one of three Eastern Conference Finalists for the WHL's Rookie of the Year Award.

MacKenzie, in his second year of NHL Draft eligibility was originally unranked in the preliminary rankings, before jumping onto the list in the mid-term rankings at 163rd, now listed at 134th in the final rankings. The Peachland, B.C. product had his healthiest season to date in his three-year WHL career playing in 54 games and tallying more goals, assists, and points than he did in his prior two seasons. MacKenzie scored five goals, and added 27 assists to finish second among Oil Kings defencemen in scoring. He would go on to score twice and add an assist in seven playoff games as well.

MacKenzie was the Oil Kings Most Improved Player this season.

Simcoe joined the Oil Kings in late November and made his first WHL start in December. The 18-year-old wasn't ranked in the preliminary or mid-term rankings but after a stellar season in the Oil Kings net, has found himself ranked 27th in the final rankings. The Lac du Bonnet, Man. product played 22 games for the Oil Kings this season, going 13-6-1-0 with a 2.68 goals-against-average, a .911 save percentage, and three shutouts. Simcoe also started the last five games for the Oil Kings in the playoffs, going 2-3-0 with a 3.21 goals-against-average, and a .870 save percentage.

Meanwhile, Poul Anderson, who the Oil Kings have signed for the 2025/2026 season was ranked 161st among North American Skaters.

The NHL Draft takes place June 27 and 28.

