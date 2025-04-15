Winterhawks Add Defenseman Will McLaughlin to Playoff Roster

The Portland Winterhawks have added defenseman Will McLaughlin to their playoff roster.

Drafted by Portland in the fifth round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, the 2008-born rear guard played his 2024-2025 regular season with the Drumheller Dragons in the AJHL (Alberta Junior Hockey League) and registered three goals, 26 assists, and 29 points in 47 games played as a rookie.

A native of Canmore, Alberta, McLaughlin is thrilled to be back skating at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. "It's a great organization, so I'm happy to be back. I wanted to come here before, and now, with the new rule, I'm super excited to play here," McLaughlin said.

The last time fans saw McLaughlin in the Rose City was in 2023 at the team's annual Neely Cup. A lot has changed since then, including a growth spurt going from 5-feet-8 inches and 141 pounds to now 6-feet-2 inches and 170 pounds.

"I've really grown, gotten taller, my skating is a lot better, and I think I've got a harder shot," McLaughlin added about how he's developed. "I think my creativity, hockey IQ, being able to see the play, and then make it are the best aspects of my game right now."

While with Drumheller, McLaughlin averaged 20:37 minutes of ice time as the only 16-year-old defenseman on the roster. His Drumheller Dragons advanced to the second round of the AJHL playoffs after defeating the Canmore Eagles. His AJHL season concluded on April 9.

"We went to seven games in our first series, and we won that, so that was a great experience, and taught me a lot of things about playing a different style of game. You have to do whatever you can to help your team win," McLaughlin said.

Since arriving in Portland, McLaughlin is billet brothers with Cole Slobodian, who joined the Winterhawks during the Western Conference Championship in 2024.

"Cole has helped me so much here," McLaughlin shared. "He has experience with what I'm going through coming in late in the year when he came into the playoffs. He's talked with me about the differences coming from Junior A to the WHL."

When the left-shot blueliner scores his first goal at the VMC, expect to hear "Hell Yeah" by Rev Theory.

McLaughlin will wear jersey number 24. No pressure, but the last player to put on the 24 is Winterhawks legend Seth Jarvis. Jarvis was a first-round round draft pick by the Carolina Hurricanes, a two-time 30-plus goal scorer in the NHL, and represented Canada at the Four Nations Tournament.

With a smile from ear to ear, McLaughlin confidently said, "I'll make my own legacy."

