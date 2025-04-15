NHL Central Scouting Includes 67 WHL Players in Final 2025 NHL Draft Rankings

Calgary, Alta. - Sixty-seven Western Hockey League players have been listed by NHL Central Scouting in the agency's final rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Towering Seattle defenceman Radim Mrtka (Havlickuv, Cze. / Seattle Thunderbirds) is the top-ranked WHL skater at fifth overall.

Mrtka is the first WHL import player ranked in the top five since Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl (Cologne, Ger. / Kelowna Rockets) slotted in at fourth in 2019. He's also the first WHL defenceman listed in the top five since Buffalo Sabres blueliner Bowen Byram (Cranbrook, B.C. / Vancouver Giants) was tagged at second overall in 2019.

Prince George Cougars fan-favourite and nominee for WHL Goaltender of the Year Joshua Ravensbergen is ranked first among all North American netminders after his sophomore season in the Northern Capital.

The North Vancouver, B.C. product, who has been projected as a potential first-round pick, is the first WHL goalie ranked first since Philadelphia Flyers prospect and fellow Goaltender of the Year finalist Carson Bjarnason (Carberry, Man. / Brandon Wheat Kings).

The final rankings were announced by NHL Central Scouting on Tuesday morning.

Nine WHL skaters were included in the first round of North American skaters, including Mrtka, Roger McQueen (Saskatoon, Sask. / Brandon Wheat Kings), Carter Bear (West St. Paul, Man. / Everett Silvertips), Jackson Smith (Calgary, Alta. / Tri-City Americans), 2024 WHL Champion Lynden Lakovic (Moose Jaw Warriors), Braeden Cootes (Sherwood Park, Alta. / Seattle Thunderbirds), Benjamin Kindel (Coquitlam, B.C. / Calgary Hitmen), Cole Reschny (Macklin, Sask. / Victoria Royals) and Blake Fiddler (Frisco, Texas / Edmonton Oil Kings).

Ravensbergen stands tall as the top North American goaltender, while Ondrej Stebetak (Jihlava, Cze. / Portland Winterhawks) clocks in at eighth.

In addition to Ravensbergen's Del Wilson Memorial Trophy nomination, six more ranked skaters have been honoured as prestigious award nominees or conference All-Stars. Bear and Ravensbergen are members of the 2025 WHL Western Conference Second All-Star team, while Vancouver Giants Captain Mazden Leslie is a 2025 WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team member and finalist for the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy for the WHL Defenceman of the Year. Kindel is a WHL Eastern Conference First Team All-Star member. Edmonton Oil Kings standout Lukas Sawchyn is up for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy for WHL Rookie of the Year, while Victoria Royals netminder Jayden Kraus is among the finalists for the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy for WHL Humanitarian of the Year. Finally, top Red Deer Rebels blueliner Luke Vlooswyk is a top candidate for the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Trophy for Scholastic Player of the Year.

Twenty-one of 22 WHL clubs are represented in the final rankings.

The Edmonton Oil Kings lead the way with five ranked players each, while the Calgary Hitmen, Medicine Hat Tigers, Portland Winterhawks, Red Deer Rebels, Seattle Thunderbirds, Swift Current Broncos, Tri-City Americans and Vancouver Giants all have four. The Brandon Wheat Kings, 2025 WHL regular season Champion Everett Silvertips, Kelowna Rockets, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince George Cougars, Spokane Chiefs and Victoria Royals all have three players ranked.

NHL Central Scouting's list features 11 WHL players invited to compete at the first-ever CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada in November of 2024. Roger McQueen was invited but was unable to participate due to injury. Lakovic and Cameron Schmidt (Vancouver Giants) each scored a goal and an assist in the two-game series, which the CHL swept. Reschny snagged the late game-winner in Game 2, while Kindel and Ravensbergen each added an assist at the event.

Across the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL leads the way with 67 players. The Ontario Hockey League is a close second with 64, while the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League has 39.

The NHL Scouting Combine will be held in Buffalo, N.Y., from June 1-8, 2025, before top players descend on the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on June 27 and 28.

Twenty-two ranked skaters are in the midst of the chase for the Ed Chynoweth Cup with the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien with four second-round series underway.

Fans can watch the NHL's stars of tomorrow for free on Victory+.

2024-25 NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings - WHL Skaters

Rank Last Name First Name Hometown Team Height Weight Position

5 Mrtka Radim Havlickuv, Cze. Seattle 6'5.75 207 D

8 McQueen Roger Saskatoon, Sask. Brandon 6'5.25 197 C

10 Bear Carter West St. Paul, Man. Everett 6'0 179 LW

13 Smith Jackson Calgary, Alta. Tri-City 6'3.25 195 D

14 Lakovic Lynden West Kelowna, B.C. Moose Jaw 6'4.25 190 LW

20 Cootes Braeden Sherwood Park, Alta. Seattle 5'11.25 183 C

21 Kindel Benjamin Coquitlam, B.C. Calgary 5'10 176 C

25 Reschny Cole Macklin, Sask. Victoria 5'10.5 183 C

26 Fiddler Blake Frisco, Texas Edmonton 6'4 209 D

37 Gard Matthew Winnipeg, Man. Red Deer 6'4.75 192 C

38 Paupanekis Hayden Winnipeg, Man. Kelowna 6'4.25 196 C

39 Kettles Peyton Winnipeg, Man. Swift Current 6'5.25 190 D

40 Psenicka Max Prague, Cze. Portland 6'5 177 D

43 Schmidt Cameron Prince George, B.C. Vancouver 5'7.25 161 RW

44 Behm Nathan Calgary, Alta. Kamloops 6'1.5 192 RW

50 Gorzynski Brandon Scottsdale, Ariz. Calgary 6'1.5 185 C

51 Lewandowski David Dusseldorf, Ger. Saskatoon 6'1.25 177 LW

54 Martin Owen Oakbank, Man. Spokane 5'11.75 185 C

57 Lafreniere Tommy Hornby Island, B.C. Kamloops 5'11 172 RW

60 Miller Ryan Medicine Hat, Alta. Portland 5'11.75 177 C

69 Sawchyn Lukas Grande Prairie, Alta. Edmonton 5'9.75 168 LW

72 Vlooswyk Luke Calgary, Alta. Red Deer 6'4.5 200 D

76 Sharpe Will Ladner, B.C. Kelowna 6'0 195 D

88 Klippenstein Carter Lethbridge, Alta. Brandon 6'2.5 180 C

89 Foster Aiden Lloydminster, Alta. Prince George 6'2 182 C

93 Mistelbacher Luke Steinbach, Man. Swift Current 5'11.75 196 RW

99 Gerwing Dawson Meadow Lake, Sask. Kelowna 6'3 225 LW

100 Pickford Bryce Chauvin, Alta. Medicine Hat 6'0.25 183 D

111 McGregor Josh Brandon, Man. Swift Current 6'1.25 170 D

113 Hamilton Reese Whitewood, Sask. Regina 6'0 172 D

116 McCann Kadon Cochrane, Alta. Medicine Hat 6'3 200 C

121 Virk Savin Surrey, B.C. Tri-City 5;10.75 168 RW

125 Fuder Jaxon Cold Lake, Alta. Red Deer 6'0 166 C

126 Busch Shea North Vancouver, B.C. Everett 6'1.75 208 LW

133 Leslie Mazden Lloydminster, Alta. Vancouver 6'0.25 200 D

134 MacKenzie Ethan Peachland, B.C. Edmonton 6'0 174 D

136 Dach Kale Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. Calgary 5'10 165 C

138 Schoettler Owen Edmonton, Alta. Spokane 6'0 181 D

141 Buttazzoni Diego Langley, B.C. Portland 5'9 183 LW

156 Woo Jonas Winnipeg, Man. Medicine Hat 5'8.75 165 D

161 Andersen Poul St. Louis Park, Minn. Edmonton 6'0.5 200 RW

162 Ziprick Aiden Russell, Man. Moose Jaw 6'0.5 190 D

163 Thurston Derek Delta, B.C. Red Deer 6'0.75 190 D

166 Lajoie Jett Winnipeg, Man. Prince George 5'11.5 178 RW

167 Baumuller Joby Wilcox, Sask. Brandon 5'11.25 188 RW

179 Pekar Matej Prerov, Cze. Seattle 5'10 158 RW

181 Koch Cassius Calgary, Alta. Tri-City 5'11.25 197 LW

187 Harsanyi Hayden Calgary, Alta. Saskatoon 5'8.75 171 C

190 Bridgeman Kolten Regina, Sask. Regina 6'4 216 D

191 Burzynski Grayson Winnipeg, Man. Swift Current 6'3.5 212 D

194 Dunphy Brendan San Diego, Calif. Wenatchee 6'5 207 D

201 Garland Gavin Calgary, Alta. Tri-City 5'9.5 183 RW

203 Adair Carsen Clavet, Sask. Lethbridge 6'2.5 188 D

213 Schmidt Connor Sturgeon County, Alta. Moose Jaw 5'11.25 180 D

216 Mayes Sawyer Salmon Arm, B.C. Seattle 6'4 188 C

217 Sarkenov Assanali Astana, Kaz. Spokane 6'3.5 203 LW

220 Matthews Caleb Calgary, Alta. Victoria 6'1.75 173 RW

LV Obobaifo Aaron Calgary, Alta. Vancouver 5'9.5 183 LW

2024-25 NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings - WHL Goaltenders

Rank Last Name First Name Hometown Team Height Weight Position

1 Ravensbergen Joshua North Vancouver, B.C. Prince George 6'5.25 190 G

8 Stebetak Ondrej Jihlava, Cze. Portland 6'1.5 173 G

12 Kraus Jayden Prince Albert, Sask. Victoria 6'1.5 201 G

15 Hood Burke Brandon, Man. Vancouver 6'2.75 197 G

20 Miller Anders Anchorage, Alaska Calgary 6'1 198 G

24 Cleaver Koen Port Alberni, B.C. Lethbridge 6'1.5 188 G

25 Switzer Jordan Edmonton, Alta. Medicine Hat 6'0.25 186 G

27 Simcoe Ethan Lac du Bonnet, Man. Edmonton 6'1 175 G

28 LeGall Raiden Morden, Man. Everett 5'11.25 170 G

