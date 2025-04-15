NHL Central Scouting Reveals Final Rankings, Pats Defencemen Hamilton and Bridgeman Listed

April 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - NHL Central Scouting revealed its final list of the top North American skaters and goalies, and the top International skaters and goalies on Tuesday.

Amongst those listed were two members of the Regina Pats roster, and one prospect. Amongst North American Skaters, 2007-born defenceman Reese Hamilton is ranked 113th, which is projected as a potential fourth-round pick. Meanwhile, 2006-born defenceman Kolten Bridgeman is ranked 190th, which projects as a potential sixth-round pick. Pats 2007-born import prospect Vaclav Nestrasil is ranked 36th, slotting him to go in the second round.

Hamilton, 18, was the centerpiece of the

Tanner Howe trade back on November 21. The Whitewood, Sask. product tallied 14 points (4G-10A) in 59 games split between the Calgary Hitmen and Pats in the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot, 170 lb. left-shot defenceman has represented Canada at three tournaments, dressing for Team Canada Red at the U17's in 2023 before winning two gold medals with Canada at two U18 tournaments.

First, Hamilton won gold as an underager at the World U18 Championships in April of 2024 before winning gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August. Hamilton also suited up for Team CHL at the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge in November.

Bridgeman, 18, tallied seven points (1G-6A) in 63 games with the Pats during the 2024-25 season. The Regina, Sask. product has totaled 12 points (2G-10A) in 120 career WHL games. The 6-foot-4, 216 lb. right-handed defenceman was listed by the Pats during the 2021-22 season.

Nestrasil, 18, recorded 42 points (19G-23A) in 61 games with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks during the 2024-25 season, ranking fourth on his team in scoring. The Praha, CZE product is committed to the University of Massachusetts. The 6-foot-5, 190 lb. right-shot forward was selected by the Pats with the eighth overall pick of the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

