Four Rebels Listed in Final Rankings for 2025 NHL Draft

April 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - Four Red Deer Rebels players are listed in the NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Matthew Gard (F, '07) - 37th North American Skaters (+5 from midterm ranking) The sophomore centre from Winnipeg was one of Red Deer's most consistent players this season finishing tied for the team lead with 36 points, including a team high 19 goals. He scored six power play goals and four game winners and was 52.3 percent on faceoffs. Gard, who has 54 points in 121 career games, was selected in round two, 39th overall by the Rebels in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. He is the 10th highest ranked WHL skater for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Luke Vlooswyk (D, '07) - 72nd (+37) In his rookie season patrolling the blue line for the Rebels, Vlooswyk played in all 68 games and collected 17 points (3 goals, 14 assists). He was second on the team with a +8 rating. Vlooswyk is the Rebels Scholastic Player of the Year and is a finalist for the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy for WHL Scholastic Player of the Year. He was the Rebels' first-round pick, 17th overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

Jaxon Fuder (F, '06) - 125th (+50) Fuder joined the Rebels in October, signing from the Powell River Kings (BCHL), and became a fan favorite through his mix of skill and grit. The Cold Lake, AB native racked up 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 46 games and was second on the team with 91 penalty minutes. Fuder was selected as the Rebels' Most Underrated Player for 2024-25 (Darcy Robinson Memorial Award).

Derek Thurston (D, '07) - 163rd (+29) Defenceman of the Year for the Rebels in 2024-25, Thurston led all blue liners on the club with 22 points (9 goals, 13 assists) and led all Rebels players with a +9 rating. The hard-hitting Delta, BC native led the team with 96 penalty minutes. Thurston was selected by the Rebels in round six, 112th overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Red Deer Rebels have had 66 players selected at the NHL Draft since the club's inaugural season in the Western Hockey League in 1992-93.

The 2025 NHL Draft goes June 27-28, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.