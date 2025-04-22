Rebels Acquire Forward Zane Torre from Thunderbirds
April 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter today announced that the club has completed a trade with the Seattle Thunderbirds.
The Rebels have acquired forward Zane Torre from the Thunderbirds in exchange for a 4th round pick at the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft (via Everett) and a conditional 4th round pick at the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.
Torre was selected by Seattle in round two, 43rd overall at the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft. He played the 2024-25 season with Shattuck's St. Mary's 16U AAA and had 53 points (27 goals, 26 assists) in 49 games.
A native of Ladera Ranch, California, Torre played for gold medal winning Team USA at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in South Korea and had five points (3 goals, 2 assists) in four games.
Zane Torre
Forward
Date of Birth: 04/14/2008 Hometown: Ladera Ranch, California
Height: 6' 0 Weight: 185
Shoots: Right
Most Recent Team: Shattuck St. Mary's 16U AAA
Rebels Acquire Forward Zane Torre from Thunderbirds
