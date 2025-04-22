Langin Awarded Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy as WHL Official of the Year for 2024-25

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Mike Langin has been awarded the Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy as WHL Official of the Year for the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season.

This is Langin's first time being recognized as WHL Official of the Year.

Langin, who hails from West Kelowna, B.C., recently completed his 14th season as a WHL Official, having first skated on a full-time basis during the 2011-12 season.

The 36-year-old Langin has officiated over 500 WHL Regular Season games and nearly 50 WHL Playoff games over his career.

Langin has emerged as a leader within the WHL Officiating team, having skated in two of the past three WHL Championship Series, including 2022 and 2024. He has made six consecutive appearances on the WHL Officiating crew for the WHL Conference Championship Series, dating back to 2017. He remains on the WHL Officiating roster for the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

For Langin, his accomplishments in stripes extend beyond WHL ice. He has previously been assigned to the IIHF World Junior Championships on two occasions (2021, 2025). In 2024 he skated in Olympic qualification matches for Group E in Riga, Latvia. He has also been tapped to work the IIHF Men's World Championships on two occasions (2023, 2024). In 2023, he was part of the officiating crew for the University Cup -U Sports Men's National Championship.

Named in honour of former WHL Referee Allen Paradice, the award recognizes the WHL's top on-ice official and is voted upon by WHL General Managers.

In addition to his many years of service at the WHL, Paradice refereed a number of large events in Canadian Major Junior hockey, including the 1977 Memorial Cup in Vancouver, B.C. During the 1980s, Paradice served as the WHL's Western Conference Officiating Supervisor.

Winners of the Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy (since 2010)

2024-25: Mike Langin

2023-24: Jeff Ingram

2022-23: Chris Crich

2021-22: Chris Crich

2020-21: Not presented due to COVID-19

2019-20: Jeff Ingram

2018-19: Brett Iverson

2017-18: Brett Iverson

2016-17: Brett Iverson

2015-16: Chris Schlenker

2014-15: Reagan Vetter

2013-14: Nathan Wieler

2012-13: Nathan Wieler

2011-12: Pat Smith

2010-11: Matt Kirk

2009-10: Chris Savage

