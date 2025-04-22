2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Spirit of the North Healthcare Humanitarian Award: Matteo Danis

April 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







Over the next week, the Prince George Cougars are rolling out their year end awards for the 2024-2025 season. Two winners will be announced each day. Check the Cougars website or social platforms to see the winners over the week.

The 2024-2025 Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation Humanitarian Award goes to forward Matteo Danis.

The Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation Humanitarian Award goes to the player who makes significant contributions within the community through various programs and initiatives. Danis was a key member of the very successful Spirit of Healthy Kids (SOHK) Regional Program. The program is a collaborative effort with the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation and the Northern Health Authority.

Danis was one of several players who volunteered countless hours to the SOHK program. The program uses Cougars players as role models and teaches elementary school children the importance of reading, increasing physical activity, practicing healthy behaviours, and showing the spirit of kindness.

