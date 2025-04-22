14 Winterhawks Alumni to Compete in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to recognize 14 alumni who will compete in the American Hockey League's 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, beginning Tuesday, April 22.

Marek Alscher, Luca Cagnoni, Nate Danielson, and Gabe Klassen were all members of last year's Western Conference Championship team in Portland.

PLAYER TEAM Years in Portland DRAFTED (Round - Pick)

Rodrigo Äbols Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2015-2017 2016 - VAN (7 - 184)

Marek Alscher Charlotte Checkers 2021-2024 2022 - FLA (3 - 93)

Kieffer Bellows Milwaukee Admirals 2017-2018 2016 - NLI (1 - 19)

Luca Cagnoni San Jose Barracuda 2020-2024 2023 - SJ (4 -123)

Nate Danielson Grand Rapids Griffins 2023-2024 2023 - DET (1 - 9)

Chase De Leo Milwaukee Admirals 2011-2015 2014 - WPG (4 - 99)

Taylor Gauthier Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 2021-2022 FA - PIT

Cross Hanas Grand Rapids Griffins 2018-2022 2020 - DET (2 - 55)

Caleb Jones Ontario Reign 2015-2017 2015 - EDM (4 -117)

Gabe Klassen Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 2019-2024 FA - PIT

Tyson Kozak Rochester Americans 2018-2022 2021 - BUF (7 - 193)

John Ludvig Colorado Eagles 2017-2020 2019 - FLA (3 -69)

Derrick Pouliot Syracuse Crunch 2009-2014 2012 - PIT (1 - 8)

Tyler Wotherspoon Laval Rockets 2010-2013 2011 - CGY (2 - 57)

The Winterhawks would like to congratulate our AHL alumni on terrific regular seasons and we wish them good luck in this year's Calder Cup Playoffs!

