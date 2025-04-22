Fiddler Named to Team U.S.A for World Under-18 Hockey Championships

April 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Oil Kings defenceman Blake Fiddler has officially been named to the United States roster for the World Under-18 Hockey Championships.

Fiddler, a 2025 draft eligible blue liner, led all Oil Kings defencemen in goals this season with 10, and added 23 assists for 33 points, which also led the Oil Kings blue line. He's currently ranked 26th among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

"I'm super excited to represent the U.S. again," Fiddler said. "It's always an honour and I'm grateful for the opportunity. I'm really excited to meet the guys and see some familiar faces. It's going to be cool to do it in my hometown and I'm just really excited to get started."

The tournament opens on April 23 and takes place in Fiddler's hometown of Frisco, as well as Allen, Texas.

Fiddler also donned the red, white and blue last summer as he Captain the U.S at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton.

Team U.S.A opens their tournament on Wednesday against Czechia.

