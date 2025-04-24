Oil Kings Not Renewing Contract of Luke Pierce
April 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have not renewed the contract of Luke Pierce as the team's Head Coach.
"This was a difficult decision, as Luke has been a valued part of our team and community for the past 7 seasons," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "We've decided not to renew his contract moving forward but we're incredibly grateful for the time, energy, and passion he put into this organization. We wish Luke nothing but success in his next chapter."
Pierce, out of Merritt, B.C., was named Head Coach of the Oil Kings ahead of the 2022/2023 season and had a record of 74-118-9-3 during his tenure as Head Coach. He helped the team return to the postseason in the 2024/2025 season.
Prior to that, Pierce spent four seasons as an Assistant Coach, including being part of the 2022 WHL Championship squad.
The Oil Kings will begin a search for a new Head Coach immediately.
