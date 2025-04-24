Hurricanes to Meet Tigers in Eastern Conference Championship Series

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, have announced the full schedule for the 2025 Eastern Conference Championship Series as the 'Canes will take on the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Hurricanes will serve as the lower seed in the third-round, best-of-seven series against the Tigers. Lethbridge will face Medicine Hat for just the third time in their history. The series will begin on Friday, April 25th at Co-op Place in Came 1 at 7:00pm. Here is the full schedule:

Game 1 - Friday, April 25th - Lethbridge at Medicine Hat - 7:00pm (Co-op Place)

Game 2 - Saturday, April 26th - Lethbridge at Medicine Hat - 7:00pm (Co-op Place)

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 29th - Lethbridge vs. Medicine Hat - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 30th - Lethbridge vs. Medicine Hat - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

*Game 5 - Friday, May 2nd - Lethbridge at Medicine Hat - 7:00pm (Co-op Place)

*Game 6 - Saturday, May 3rd - Lethbridge vs. Medicine Hat - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

*Game 7 - Tuesday, May 6th - Lethbridge at Medicine Hat - 7:00pm (Co-op Place)

* if necessary

The series between the Highway-3 rivals marks just the third time in Hurricanes history that Lethbridge and Medicine Hat have faced in the playoffs. The two previous meetings came in 1991 in the Conference Final and in the second-round in 2017 with the Hurricanes defeating the Tigers in seven games both previous times. During the regular season, the 'Canes posted a 3-4-1-0 record in the eight regular season matchups.

Lethbridge will compete in the Eastern Conference Championship Series for the first time since the 2018 season and for the third time in the last nine playoffs held by the WHL.

The Hurricanes are holding a third-round Playoff Party Deck auction online for each home game during the series. It will include 40 tickets for the game. Fans can bid on the party deck for Games 3, 4 and 6 - the winner of Game 6 will not be charged until the game is required. Bidding is open until Sunday, April 27th at 5:00pm. Fans can bid by visiting: https://www.32auctions.com/playoffdeckthree.

Individual game tickets for the third round of the playoffs are now on sale. Ticket prices for the Conference Final are $30 for adults and $18 for youth. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

