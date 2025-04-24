Reschny and Verhoeff Named to Team Canada for U18 World Championship

Victoria B.C., - Cole Reschny and Keaton Verhoeff have been selected to represent Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship in Frisco, Texas.

Cole Reschny recorded 92 points this season with 26 goals and 66 assists over 62 games. Reschny set a Royals franchise record for most assists in a single season with 66. Hailing from Macklin, Saskatchewan, Reschny scored 25 points with 9 goals and 16 assists in the post-season.

Keaton Verhoeff recorded 45 points with 21 goals and 24 assists during the 2024-25 season. Verhoeff represented Canada earlier this season at the when he captained Canada White to a gold medal at the 2024 World Under-17 Championship. Verhoeff set a Royals franchise record for most goals scored in a single season with 21.

TSN will broadcast all Team Canada preliminary-round games, quarterfinals, semifinals and medal games.

For more information on the 2025 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship, please visit the official tournament website at IIHF.com.

