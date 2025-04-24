2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Eric Brewer Award (Defenceman of the Year): Viliam Kmec

April 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







Throughout the week, the Prince George Cougars are rolling out their year end awards for the 2024-2025 season. Two winners will be announced each day. Check the Cougars website or social platforms to see the winners over the week.

The Prince George Cougars are proud to announce that defenceman and Vegas Golden Knights prospect Viliam Kmec has been named the recipient of the 2024-25 Eric Brewer Award, presented annually to the team's Top Defenceman.

Kmec, 20, had a breakout season on the Cougars' blue line, recording career highs in goals (18), assists (43), and points (61). His 61 points ranked sixth among all WHL defencemen, and his outstanding two-way play earned him a plus-43 rating, which was third-best among WHL defencemen.

The Eric Brewer Award is named in honour of former Cougar Eric Brewer, who played three seasons in Prince George from 1995 to 1998. Brewer appeared in 168 regular season games, tallying 14 goals and 62 assists for 76 points. He was selected fifth overall by the New York Islanders in the 1997 NHL Draft and went on to play over 1,000 NHL games with the Islanders, Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Brewer also won Olympic gold with Team Canada at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Games.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.