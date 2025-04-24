WHL Announces Rules for Penticton Vees Expansion Draft

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the rules and regulations for the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft, which will serve as a key roster-building tool for the expansion Penticton Vees, ahead of the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season.

The 2025 WHL Expansion Draft is scheduled for Wednesday, May 7. The following rules have been approved for the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft:

Protected Lists

On Tuesday, May 6, WHL Clubs will be permitted to protect either:

16 players aged 17 to 20 years old (born in 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005) appearing on their 50-player, Injured, Suspended, Graduate, Special Import, and 20-year-old Lists, plus an additional six (6) players appearing on their College List.

OR

14 players aged 17 to 19 years old (born in 2008, 2007, 2006) and three (3) 20-year-old players (born in 2005) appearing on their 50-player, Injured, Suspended, Graduate, Special Import, and 20-year-old Lists, plus an additional six (6) players on their College List.

Exemptions

Players aged 16 (born in 2009) are exempt from the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft for all WHL Clubs.

The two WHL players appearing on the Pro Hockey List (Connor Bedard, Zach Benson), which is only for underage players in the NHL this season, are also exempt.

The two WHL Clubs advancing to the WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien will receive an accommodation as follows:

The Club that loses the WHL Championship Series must submit their protected lists to the WHL Office by 12 p.m. MT on the second day after elimination, which is Wednesday, May 21, at the latest. Penticton will have 24 hours from receipt of the protected lists to notify the WHL Office and Club of the player selected.

The WHL Champion must submit their protected lists to the WHL Office by 12 p.m. MT on the second day after elimination from the Memorial Cup, which is Tuesday, June 3, at the latest. Penticton will have 24 hours from the receipt of the protected lists to notify the WHL Office and Club of the player selected.

Should the WHL Conference Championships extend to a Game 7 with the deciding game on Tuesday, May 6, the losing Club(s) will submit their protected lists to the WHL Office by 12 p.m. MT on the same date as the team that loses the WHL Championship Series.

Regulations Relating to Expansion Franchise

Penticton can select one (1) player from each WHL Club for a total of 22 players.

Penticton will be permitted to dress four (4) 20-year-old players in all pre-season, regular season, and playoff games during the 2025-26 WHL season only. Should Penticton win the WHL Championship, they will only be permitted to dress three (3) 20-year-old players in the 2026 Memorial Cup.

Trades between Penticton and WHL Clubs for a player(s) and / or a draft pick(s) will be permitted in place of the expansion pick.

2025 WHL Draft Lotteries

The Penticton Vees were awarded the fourth pick overall in the first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft and the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, and the fourth WHL pick in the first round of the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

Alignment

The Penticton Vees will play in the B.C. Division of the Western Conference in 2025-26. There will be no other changes to WHL alignment.

