Hitmen Eliminated from WHL Playoffs in Game 7

April 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen's season came to an end Wednesday night with a 3-1 loss to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Final.

Lethbridge opened the scoring early, with Brayden Edwards finding the back of the net just 3:22 into the first period. Calgary responded ten minutes later, with David Adaszynski scoring his fourth of the playoffs to tie the game. However, Lethbridge regained the lead late in the period, with Logan Wormald making it 2-1 heading into the second.

The second period remained scoreless, but Lethbridge added another goal early in the third to extend their lead to 3-1. Calgary mounted a strong push in the final frame, outshooting the visitors 19-7, but couldn't find the back of the net. The Hitmen finished the game outshooting the Hurricanes 35-25.

With the loss, the Hitmen conclude their 2024-25 season. The team finished the regular season with an impressive 45-17-3-3 record and went 7-4 in the playoffs. This also marks the last Western Hockey League game for overage players Connor Hvidston, Kalem Parker and Daniel Hauser.

