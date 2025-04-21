Hitmen Host Hurricanes for Game Seven Wednesday

April 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen are set to face off against the Lethbridge Hurricanes in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Final on Wednesday, April 23, at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Game time is at 7:00 p.m. MT.

The best-of-seven series is currently tied following a 5-1 setback in Lethbridge on Saturday night. The last meeting between the two clubs in Calgary occurred during Game 5, where the Hitmen secured a dramatic 6-5 overtime victory. Forward Ben Kindel notched the game-winning goal, his second consecutive game-winner of the series, scoring 6:09 into the extra frame to complete a remarkable comeback.

Tickets start at just $18 for kids and $32+ GST and fees for adults. Tickets are available at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets. Fans attending the game are invited to take advantage of Hitmen Happy Hour, available from door open at 6:00 p.m., until puck drop. Happy Hour offerings include select food and beverages. The $6 menu includes pizza, burgers, hot dogs, 14-ounce beer, highballs, and 6-ounce house wine.

Game Visitor Home Date/Result Time/Series

1 Lethbridge @ Calgary Hurricanes 4 Hitmen 0 LET leads series 1-0

2 Lethbridge @ Calgary Hurricanes 2 Hitmen 1 LET leads series 2-0

3 Calgary @ Lethbridge Hitmen 5 Lethbridge 2 LET leads series 2-1

4 Calgary @ Lethbridge Hitmen 3 Lethbridge 2 OT Series tied 2-2

5 Lethbridge @ Calgary Hitmen 6 Lethbridge 5 OT CGY leads series 3-2

6 Calgary @ Lethbridge Lethbridge 5 Hitmen 1 Series tied 3-3

7 Lethbridge @ Calgary Wednesday, Apr .23 7:00 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.