Landon DuPont Named WHL Rookie of the Week for Second-Round Surge
April 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Silvertips blueliner Landon DuPont has been named the Western Hockey League's Rookie of the Week for the week of Apr. 14.
DuPont, 15, has erupted offensively for three goals, four assists and 12 shots on goal over the course of his last four games played in the Western Conference Semifinal. Currently riding a three-game goal streak, DuPont posted a three-point performance in Game Six to help the Silvertips equalize their series with the Portland Winterhawks and force a Game Seven tomorrow night in Everett.
Check out the Everett Silvertips Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2025
- 2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Michael Fogolin Memorial Award (Player's Choice Award): Riley Heidt - Prince George Cougars
- Landon DuPont Named WHL Rookie of the Week for Second-Round Surge - Everett Silvertips
- Cole Reschny Named WHL Player of the Week - Victoria Royals
- Top NHL Draft Prospect Reschny Highlights WHL Weekly Awards - WHL
- Hitmen Host Hurricanes for Game Seven Wednesday - Calgary Hitmen
- Winterhawks Weekly: Portland Prepares for Game 7 in Everett - Portland Winterhawks
- Calvert and the WB/S Penguins Set for the Calder Cup Playoffs - Moose Jaw Warriors
- 2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Dr. Jeff Zorn Award (Academic Excellence/Scholastic Player of the Year): Lee Shurgot - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.