Landon DuPont Named WHL Rookie of the Week for Second-Round Surge

April 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Silvertips blueliner Landon DuPont has been named the Western Hockey League's Rookie of the Week for the week of Apr. 14.

DuPont, 15, has erupted offensively for three goals, four assists and 12 shots on goal over the course of his last four games played in the Western Conference Semifinal. Currently riding a three-game goal streak, DuPont posted a three-point performance in Game Six to help the Silvertips equalize their series with the Portland Winterhawks and force a Game Seven tomorrow night in Everett.

