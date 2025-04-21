Cole Reschny Named WHL Player of the Week

April 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Cole Reschny has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending April 20th.

Reschny appeared in four games as the Royals continued their second round playoff series against Spokane. The 2025 NHL Draft eligible centre, who hails from Macklin, Saskatchewan, posted three goals and eight assists for 11 points in the four games, becoming tied for the most points through the WHL Playoffs so far. Reschny has posted nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points in 10 games played this playoffs after putting up 92 points in the regular season.

