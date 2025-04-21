Harrison Meneghin Named Pharmasave WHL Goaltender of the Week

April 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Medicine Hat Tigers netminder Harrison Meneghin has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 20, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This is the fourth time Meneghin has earned the weekly award this season, in addition to two Goaltender of the Month recognitions.

Meneghin led all WHL netminders with a perfect 2-0-0-0 record, a paltry .50 goals-against average, a .975 save percentage and one shutout as the Tigers completed a second-round sweep of the Prince Albert Raiders.

The 6-foot-4, 174-pound goaltender backstopped Medicine Hat to a dominant 6-1 win on the road in Game 3 to force Prince Albert to the brink of elimination. Meneghin stopped 21 of 22 shots for a .955 save percentage and held his opponents without a goal on three powerplay opportunities.

The Raiders would be unable to solve him at all in Game 4 as Meneghin steered aside all 18 shots he faced for his second shutout of the playoffs. Meneghin's clean sheet helped the Tigers eliminate the Raiders and advance to the Eastern Conference Championship for the first time since 2014.

Meneghin is 6-0-0-0 in the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien with a 2.00 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and two shutouts.

The South Surrey, B.C. product leads all goalies in GAA and shutouts, while recording the second-most wins and sitting eighth in save percentage.

Meneghin, who was named a WHL Central Division First All-Star Team member in 2024 and a Second Team All-Star in 2023, played some of his finest hockey in his final season of WHL eligibility.

The 20-year-old went 23-10-1-1 with a 2.58 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage and three shutouts in 36 regular-season games with Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

Meneghin was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

He holds a career regular season record of 69-42-8-3 to go along with a 2.68 GAA, a .910 save percentage and seven shutouts.

The Tigers will face the winner of the Calgary Hitmen/Lethbridge Hurricanes series, which will be decided in Game 7 on Wednesday, April 23.

Fans can stream the WHL Playoffs for free on Victory+.

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 23, 2024: Koen Cleaver, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 30, 2024: Ethan Eskit, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 7, 2024: Spencer Michnik, Victoria Royals

October 21, 2024: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

October 28, 2024: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips

November 4, 2024: Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings (Philadelphia Flyers)

November 18, 2024: Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs

December 2, 2024: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen

December 16, 2024: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes

December 23, 2024: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

December 30, 2024: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

January 6, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

January 13, 2025: Jayden Kraus, Victoria Royals

January 20, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

January 27, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

February 3, 2025: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

February 10, 2025: Johnny Hicks, Victoria Royals

February 18, 2025: Scott Ratzlaff, Seattle Thunderbirds (Buffalo Sabres)

February 24, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

March 3, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

March 10, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

March 17, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

March 24, 2025: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

March 31, 2025: Johnny Hicks, Victoria Royals

April 7, 2025: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen

April 14, 2025: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes

