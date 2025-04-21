Top NHL Draft Prospect Reschny Highlights WHL Weekly Awards

Calgary, Alta. - Victoria Royals alternate captain Cole Reschny has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 20, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This is the second time Reschny has been named Player of the Week in 2024-25.

The Macklin, Sask. product led all WHL skaters with three goals and eight assists for 11 points in four games.

Reschny grabbed a key pair of assists in a 5-1 win over the Spokane Chiefs in Game 2 to level the second-round series at one win each. The 18-year-old outwaited a sprawling Spokane defender on the rush to feed a trailing Kenta Isogai for the game-opening goal before picking up a secondary assist on Captain Justin Kipkie's (Utah Hockey Club) game-winning powerplay strike in the second period.

The 18-year-old turned things up a level as the series shifted to Victoria's Save-on-Foods Memorial Arena for Game 3 on April 16. Reschny played set-up man again with an assist on Teydon Trembecky's opening tally and lit the lamp himself with a seeing-eye wrister. They brought a raucous crowd to their feet again as Reschny whipped a pass to a trailing Trembecky for Victoria's third goal in less than four minutes. Spokane roared back to tie the game at 3-3, but Reschny set up Trembecky for the late-game winner and the hat trick with 30 seconds left in regulation. Reschny was named second star of the match in the 4-3 win.

Spokane rallied to tie the series with a dominant 9-6 victory in Game 4, though they couldn't hold Reschny without a point. With the Royals trailing 5-0 in the second period, the 5-foot-10, 187-pound forward helped get his team on the board with a wicked powerplay feed to Trembecky for a back-door tap-in. He added a pair of secondary assists on two late goals before scoring with a late one-timer with under five minutes remaining in regulation.

He closed out the week with another powerplay goal in a 5-4 overtime loss in Game 5. Reschny cut to the high slot on the man-advantage to receive a pass from Kenta Isogai before ripping the puck past Dawson Cowan for a 2-0 lead, before Spokane mounted another comeback effort.

Reschny is tied for first in the playoff scoring race with 25 points (9G-16A) in 10 games while sitting fourth in goals with nine. He's also fifth among all skaters in faceoff wins with 127.

He hasn't been held off the scoresheet yet in the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien and has recorded three or more points on four occasions.

NHL Central Scouting has ranked Reschny 25th among all North American skaters in the agency's final rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Originally selected by the Royals with the third-overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Reschny has been a key contributor to Victoria's recent success.

His sophomore season saw Reschny lead the team and finish 10th in the WHL with 26 goals and 66 assists for 92 points and a +42 rating in 62 games.

The promising centreman hit major milestones in his NHL draft season, beginning with a gold-medal performance at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he put up three goals and seven points in five games.

He also represented the CHL at the first-ever CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada, where he scored the deciding goal with 1:12 remaining in Game 2 for a 3-2 win over the United States on November 27, 2024.

Reschny and the Royals will fight to keep their season alive as they visit the Chiefs for Game 6 on Tuesday, April 22, at 7:05 p.m. PST.

Fans can stream the 2025 WHL Playoffs for free on Victory+.

2024-25 Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 23, 2024: Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings

September 30, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

October 7, 2024: Shea Van Olm, Spokane Chiefs

October 15, 2024: Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants

October 21, 2024: Ben Kindel, Calgary Hitmen

October 28, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

November 4, 2024: Brady Birnie, Swift Current Broncos

November 11, 2024: Koehn Ziemmer, Prince George Cougars (Los Angeles Kings)

November 18, 2024: Tomas Mrsic, Prince Albert Raiders (St. Louis Blues)

November 25, 2024: Andrew Cristall, Kelowna Rockets (Washington Capitals)

December 2, 2024: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 9, 2024: Tyson Jugnauth, Portland Winterhawks (Seattle Kraken)

December 16, 2024: Gracyn Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings (Florida Panthers)

December 23, 2024: Rilen Kovacevic, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

January 6, 2025: Evan Friesen, Wenatchee Wild

January 13, 2025: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

January 20, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

January 27, 2025: Quinn Mantei, Brandon Wheat Kings

February 3, 2025: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

February 10, 2025: Cole Reschny, Victoria Royals

February 18, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

February 24, 2025: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 3, 2025: Teydon Trembecky, Victoria Royals

March 10, 2025: Hunter Laing, Saskatoon Blades (Calgary Flames)

March 17, 2025: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 24, 2025: Jackson Smith, Tri-City Americans

March 31, 2025: Oasiz Wiesblatt, Medicine Hat Tigers

April 7, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

April 14, 2025: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

LIGHTNING PROSPECT MENEGHIN NAMED PHARMASAVE WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Medicine Hat Tigers netminder Harrison Meneghin has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 20, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This is the fourth time Meneghin has earned the weekly award this season, in addition to two Goaltender of the Month recognitions.

Meneghin led all WHL netminders with a perfect 2-0-0-0 record, a paltry .50 goals-against average, a .975 save percentage and one shutout as the Tigers completed a second-round sweep of the Prince Albert Raiders.

The 6-foot-4, 174-pound goaltender backstopped Medicine Hat to a dominant 6-1 win on the road in Game 3 to force Prince Albert to the brink of elimination. Meneghin stopped 21 of 22 shots for a .955 save percentage and held his opponents without a goal on three powerplay opportunities.

The Raiders would be unable to solve him at all in Game 4 as Meneghin steered aside all 18 shots he faced for his second shutout of the playoffs. Meneghin's clean sheet helped the Tigers eliminate the Raiders and advance to the Eastern Conference Championship for the first time since 2014.

Meneghin is 6-0-0-0 in the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien with a 2.00 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and two shutouts.

The South Surrey, B.C. product leads all goalies in GAA and shutouts, while recording the second-most wins and sitting eighth in save percentage.

Meneghin, who was named a WHL Central Division First All-Star Team member in 2024 and a Second Team All-Star in 2023, played some of his finest hockey in his final season of WHL eligibility.

The 20-year-old went 23-10-1-1 with a 2.58 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage and three shutouts in 36 regular-season games with Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

Meneghin was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

He holds a career regular season record of 69-42-8-3 to go along with a 2.68 GAA, a .910 save percentage and seven shutouts.

The Tigers will face the winner of the Calgary Hitmen/Lethbridge Hurricanes series, which will be decided in Game 7 on Wednesday, April 23.

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 23, 2024: Koen Cleaver, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 30, 2024: Ethan Eskit, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 7, 2024: Spencer Michnik, Victoria Royals

October 21, 2024: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

October 28, 2024: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips

November 4, 2024: Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings (Philadelphia Flyers)

November 18, 2024: Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs

December 2, 2024: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen

December 16, 2024: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes

December 23, 2024: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

December 30, 2024: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

January 6, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

January 13, 2025: Jayden Kraus, Victoria Royals

January 20, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

January 27, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

February 3, 2025: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

February 10, 2025: Johnny Hicks, Victoria Royals

February 18, 2025: Scott Ratzlaff, Seattle Thunderbirds (Buffalo Sabres)

February 24, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

March 3, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

March 10, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

March 17, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

March 24, 2025: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

March 31, 2025: Johnny Hicks, Victoria Royals

April 7, 2025: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen

April 14, 2025: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes

EXCEPTIONAL STATUS DEFENCEMAN DUPONT NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Everett Silvertips defenceman Landon DuPont has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 20, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This is the third time the exceptional-status defender has been named Rookie of the Week. He's also picked up two Tempo WHL Player of the Week wins and two WHL Rookie of the Month honours.

DuPont paced all first-year skaters with three goals and four assists for seven points in four games.

The 15-year-old registered a goal and an assist in a narrow 6-5 overtime loss against Portland in Game 4 of their second-round series on April 16. DuPont picked up a powerplay assist by rifling a shot on net for Tyler MacKenzie to poke the rebound home. He chipped away at a 3-1 deficit with a clapper on the powerplay to get Everett within one, though Portland would go on to win in extras.

DuPont was named third star of Game 5 with another multipoint effort, though the Winterhawks prevailed 4-3 in another tight matchup. After Portland drew first blood, DuPont potted his third goal of the postseason with a one-timer from the faceoff dot. He struck again with a primary assist on Seattle Kraken prospect Julius Miettinen's late game-tying goal before Hudson Darby put the game away for the Hawks.

With their season on the line, DuPont and the Silvertips came out swinging with one of their best efforts of the playoffs in Game 6. The 5-foot-11, 179-pound blueliner picked up a helper on Jesse Heslop's game-opening goal less than a minute into the opening frame to set the tone on the road. With Everett up 2-1 late in the period, DuPont added to the pile-on with a precision wrister on the powerplay. He picked up some more insurance with a primary assist on Nashville Predators prospect Austin Roest's second-period goal as the Silvertips forced Game 7 with an 8-4 win.

DuPont is ranked fourth among all WHL defencemen and leads all rookies in postseason scoring with four goals and 10 assists for 14 points in nine games. He's only been held off the scoresheet twice and has six multipoint outings in his first trip to the WHL Playoffs.

The Calgary, Alta. product entered the season with high expectations as the first defenceman granted exceptional status to compete in the WHL full-time as a 15-year-old and the first-overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

He led all rookies in regular season scoring with 60 points (17G-43A) in 64 games and helped the Silvertips clinch the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as regular season champions.

His incredible season helped him earn a nomination for the prestigious Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy for WHL Rookie of the Year on April 3, 2025.

DuPont is eligible for the 2027 NHL Entry Draft.

Everett and Portland return to the ice for a crucial Game 7 showdown on Tuesday, April 22 at 7:05 p.m. PST.

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

October 15, 2024: Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors

October 21, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

October 28, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

November 11, 2024: Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks

November 18, 2024: Kason Kobelka, Calgary Hitmen

November 25, 2024: Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks

December 2, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 9, 2024: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 16, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

December 23, 2024: Parker Rondeau, Swift Current Broncos

December 30, 2024: Joe Iginla, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 6, 2025: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

January 13, 2025: Tommy Lafreniere, Kamloops Blazers

January 20, 2025: Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants

January 27, 2025: Matej Pekar, Seattle Thunderbirds

February 3, 2025: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

February 10, 2025: Savin Virk, Tri-City Americans

February 18, 2025: Jordan Switzer, Medicine Hat Tigers

February 24, 2025: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

March 3, 2025: Luke Vlooswyk, Red Deer Rebels

March 10, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 17, 2025: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

March 24, 2025: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

March 31, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs

April 7, 2025: Shea Busch, Everett Silvertips

April 14, 2025: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

