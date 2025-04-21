2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Michael Fogolin Memorial Award (Player's Choice Award): Riley Heidt

April 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







Over the next week, the Prince George Cougars are rolling out their year end awards for the 2024-2025 season. Two winners will be announced each day. Check the Cougars website or social platforms to see the winners over the week.

The Prince George Cougars are proud to announce that captain Riley Heidt has been named the recipient of the 2024-25 Michael Fogolin Memorial Award.

This award is presented annually to the player who best represents the Cougars both on and off the ice, as voted on by members of this year's team.

Heidt delivered another outstanding season in Prince George, leading the team in scoring with 90 points (31 goals, 59 assists) in 60 games. It was a historic year for the captain, who became the first player in franchise history to reach 300 career points. He also etched his name in the record books as the all-time assists leader for the Cougars (Prince George and Victoria eras combined), finishing with 254 career assists.

Over his remarkable WHL career, the Saskatoon, SK native and Minnesota Wild prospect recorded 370 points, including 116 goals and 254 assists.

The Michael Fogolin Memorial Award honours the legacy of Michael Fogolin, who played 42 games for the Cougars during the 2003-04 season before tragically passing away at the age of 17 from a suspected heart condition. Michael was the son of former Edmonton Oilers and Buffalo Sabres defenceman Lee Fogolin.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.