Calvert and the WB/S Penguins Set for the Calder Cup Playoffs

April 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - On the heels of his first professional regular season, Atley Calvert and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are set for the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Last summer, Calvert attended the Pittsburgh Penguins' summer development camp ahead of the fall training camp. I [wanted] to just make a good impression and stay in Pittsburgh as long as I could, said Calvert. When I got sent down to Wilkes, my end goal was to try and make the team, obviously that didn't work out, and I started the year in Wheeling.

In 38 games with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL, Calvert notched 13 goals and 23 assists for a total of 36 points. Calvert was also named to the 2024-2025 Mid-Season ECHL All-Star Roster.

To have the chance to learn the pro game and learn the style that you have to play every night down in the [ECHL] and being able to play lots and being put in situations that will make you grow as a player, I think that really boosted my development this year, Calvert said.

Going into [NHL] camp, my goal was to make the American Hockey League, [but] going down to Wheeling was probably the best thing for me, looking at it now. [And], having the chance to come up [to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton] halfway through the year has been great. Calvert said.

In January, after finishing a three-in-three weekend at home with Wheeling, Calvert was called into Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Derek Armie's office and told that he'd been called up to join the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Going from Wheeling, it's five hours from Wilkes-Barre, said Calvert. Your whole life is in one spot, and you have to try to take as many pieces from there and make yourself feel at home here.

In 26 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the AHL, Calvert tallied nine goals and five assists for fourteen points. Calvert's AHL debut came on January 29th, 2025, against the Hershey Bears. His first AHL point, an assist, came in the same game. The game ended 9 - 0 in favour of the Penguins.

At any level, I try to keep my game the same, said Calvert. [Play] simple, go to the net, try to find pucks, be annoying to play against, hopefully.

After just eight games in the AHL, Calvert also notched his first goal on February 28th against the Syracuse Crunch. I got out there with Rutger McGroarty, said Calvert. He made a good play, forechecked, the [defenceman] turned it over, I just headed to the net and [McGroarty] gave it to me in the slot.

We have a really good team [in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton] and we do have a chance to win, Calvert says. Being around the winning culture last year and going through a grueling run, I can take a lot of things from there and help translate those into my game coming down the stretch and hopefully another long run.

On last year and what it meant to him to bring the Ed Chynoweth Cup to his hometown for the first time in franchise history, Calvert said, It meant a lot, being able to be a Warrior and do what we did and hopefully have a lasting impact on the community. Being a Warrior is everything to me, and hopefully, I left a lasting impression on the next generation of young hockey players in Moose Jaw.

Calvert and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins kick off their Calder Cup Playoff run on April 23rd against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

