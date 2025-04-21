2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Dr. Jeff Zorn Award (Academic Excellence/Scholastic Player of the Year): Lee Shurgot

April 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







Over the next week, the Prince George Cougars are rolling out their year end awards for the 2024-2025 season. Two winners will be announced each day. Check the Cougars website or social platforms to see the winners over the week.

The Prince George Cougars are proud to announce that forward Lee Shurgot has been named the recipient of the 2024-25 Dr. Jeff Zorn Award for Academic Excellence.

A student at Prince George Secondary School, Shurgot earned outstanding marks across all subjects in his final year of high school, demonstrating the same dedication in the classroom as he does on the ice.

The Saskatoon, SK product recently completed his first full WHL season, registering 25 points (7 goals, 18 assists) over 68 games. Equally impressive was his discipline-Shurgot recorded just two penalty minutes all season. He added five points (2 goals, 3 assists) in seven playoff games during the 2025 postseason.

The Dr. Jeff Zorn Award is named in honour of former Cougar Dr. Jeff Zorn, who was selected 67th overall by the Moose Jaw Warriors in the 1994 WHL Bantam Draft. Zorn joined the Cougars ahead of the 1997-98 season and appeared in 130 regular season games. He graduated from the University of Alberta's medical school in 2009 and now serves as part of the Urology Team at North Island Urology in Comox, BC.

