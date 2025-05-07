Hitmen Trade Valliant and LaPlante to Penticton Vees

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen have traded 2006-born forward Chase Valliant and 2008-born prospect Easton LaPlante to the Penticton Vees in exchange for a 2027 fourth round pick. This move completes Calgary's requirements for the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft.

"With this trade we are fulfilling our requirements for the expansion draft with the Vees while also recouping a draft pick" said Calgary Hitmen General Manager Garry Davidson. "This process involves giving up two quality hockey players and individuals. We wish Chase and Easton the best in Penticton."

Valliant was drafted in the third round by Calgary in 2021 WHL Prospects Draft The forward went on to play 116 games with the Hitmen recording 38 points (12g, 26a). LaPlante was drafted by Calgary in the second round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

The first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft kicks off tonight at 4:00 p.m. MT. and continues tomorrow with the WHL U.S. Priority Draft at 9:00 a.m. MT.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.