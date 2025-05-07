Blades Enter 2025 WHL Prospects Draft with 22nd Overall Pick

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Edmonton, AB - The next wave of Western Hockey League (WHL) stars will be welcomed tonight as Round 1 of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft begins at 5:00pm CT. The Saskatoon Blades enter the first round with the 22nd overall selection.

This marks the first time since the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft the Blades hold a first round pick on the day of the draft. The Blades selected 2007-born defenceman Isaac Poll with their last first round selection. The right-handed shot scored two goals and five assists in 55 games in his rookie campaign this past season.

Saskatoon's first round pick was acquired at the 2025 WHL Trade Deadline from the Medicine Hat Tigers in a blockbuster trade:

Blades Acquire Tigers Acquire

F Hayden Harsanyi ('07)

D Jack Kachkowski ('07)

2025 1st Round Pick (MH)

2025 2nd Round Pick (POR)

2026 3rd Round Pick (MH)

2026 4th Round Pick (MH)

2028 5th Round Pick (MH)

D Tanner Molendyk ('05)

F Misha Volotovskii ('05)

The Blades have drafted several notable players in the first round throughout the past decade. Former Blades captain Chase Wouters was drafted 19th overall in 2015. The Lloydminster, AB native was named the first captain in Abbotsford Canucks history in the American Hockey League (AHL) on Oct. 13, 2022. Prior to his pro career in the AHL, Wouters played all 280 career WHL games with the Blades, scoring 75 goals and 106 assists for 181 points across five seasons.

Current Montreal Canadien Kirby Dach was selected by the Blades second overall the following year. After five goals and three assists in ten playoffs games for the Blades in 2019, Dach was drafted third overall by the National Hockey League's (NHL) Chicago Blackhawks at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Saskatoon selected defenceman Aidan De La Gorgendiere in 2017 fifth overall. The Langley, BC native played all five WHL seasons with the Blades, scoring 22 goals and 133 points in 248 games. De La Gorgendiere led the Blades to their first Eastern Conference Final since 1994 during his graduating season in 2023. Saskatoon defeated the Regina Pats in Round 1 that season with a Game 7 win on home ice in front of a sold out SaskTel Centre, followed by the third reverse-sweep in WHL history in Round 2 against the Red Deer Rebels.

Another Dach joined the Blades in 2018 when Saskatoon selected younger brother Colten sixth overall. The 6-foot-4 forward played two seasons with the Bridge City Bunch before he was traded to the Kelowna Rockets ahead of the 2021-22 season. Dach followed in the footsteps of his brother when he was selected in the second round (62nd overall) by the Blackhawks at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The fifth-highest goal scorer in Blades franchise history Brandon Lisowsky was drafted ninth overall the following draft. The 20-year-old forward scored 143 goals and 125 assists for 268 points in 256 games with the Bridge City Bunch. The following draft saw the Blades select Molendyk fifth overall. Both men helped the Blades to back-to-back Eastern Conference Final appearances in 2023 and 2024.

Round 1 of the WHL Prospects Draft gets underway at 5:00pm CT on Wednesday, May 7. Fans can watch the entire first round for FREE on Victory+.

The Penticton Vees Expansion Draft is prior to Round 1 of the WHL Prospects Draft.

The U.S. Priority Draft begins Thursday, May 8 at 8:00am CT, followed by the remaining rounds of the WHL Prospects Draft.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.