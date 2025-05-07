Winterhawks Cap off Season with Improbable Playoff Run
May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks 2024-25 season officially came to a close on May 1 following a 6-4 loss to the Spokane Chiefs in Game 4 of the Western Conference Championship. As the players begin to head home for the summer to spend much-deserved time with their families and continue training for the next season, we need to acknowledge some incredible individual and team accomplishments of this year's group.
Coming off the heels of a 2024 Western Conference Championship, Portland welcomed 13 new players to its opening season roster, making the Winterhawks one of the youngest teams in the Western Hockey League in terms of WHL game experience.
Portland began its season with a bang, winning its first two games of the year, and carried that into a 36-win season and eventual berth into the WHL Playoffs for a 14th consecutive year. They are also one of only three active teams in the Canadian Hockey League to advance to the second round of playoffs for four consecutive seasons.
Without further ado, let's look at some of the highlights.
Season Notables
The Winterhawks showcased their resiliency from day one of the season, earning 24 wins in games in which they trailed. They upset the Prince George Cougars and Scotty Munro Champion Everett Silvertips in the WHL Playoffs, besting them both on the road in Game 7.
"I came into the season and didn't know where we'd be, didn't know where I'd finish my year, didn't know if we'd be a playoff team. It was probably the first time in my five years that that's happened," Winterhawks captain Kyle Chyzowski said. "We've had some great additions, and we've had guys who just said that they're not going to take being called underdogs. We fought our way, beat Prince George, one of the top teams in the B.C. (Division), and beat the best team in the league. It was a great run."
Chyzowski led the way offensively with a career-best 105 points in 66 regular-season contests, earning him Western Conference First-Team honors and a Western Conference Finalist for the WHL's Player of the Year. Tyson Jugnauth led all WHL defenseman with 89 points in 65 regular-season games and was also recognized as the WHL's Defenseman of the Year along with his Western Conference First-Team All-Star recognition. Josh Zakreski (39) and Diego Buttazzoni (38) each enjoyed 30-plus goal campaigns and numerous Winterhawks set new career highs in points.
October had no shortage of big moments and the term "Heart Attack Hawks" was essentially coined early in the month. Ryan Miller, ranked 60th by NHL Central Scouting, scored the game-winning goal on October 5, 2024, at the VMC against the Prince George Cougars with just three seconds to play. Then, just four days later in Prince George, British Columbia, the Winterhawks erased a four-goal, third-period deficit to beat the Cougars 5-4 in a shootout.
Bringing new energy to the Glass Palace, the Winterhawks celebrated the community in their first-ever Latin X / Hispanic Heritage Night on October 17, 2024.
Diego Buttazzoni sent a franchise record 16,973 stuffed animals onto the ice with his goal during the annual Les Schwab Teddy Bear Toss game and the Winterhawks stunned the Silvertips during the club's next game on December 11, 2024. Portland beat Everett 4-3 thanks to Marek Schlenker's career-best 48-save outing. That road win helped to jumpstart a six-game win streak.
Portland won four of six games during it's eastern road trip in January and celebrated a handful of game night during the second half of the season, including the first-ever Pacific Islander Celebration Night on February 8, 2025 and the annual Kids Day Game later in the month.
During the final month of the regular season, we surpassed 10,000,000 career fans during our game against Seattle on March 7, 2025 and inducted two legends into the Winterhawks Hall of Fame on March 9, 2025.
Month of Giving
Thanks to your help in November and December home games made an immediate impact to our community!
You helped donated tens of thousands of meals, toys, and of course, teddy bears.
Click here to read more about your impact.
What's Next?
For our wonderful fans, you'll get your next hockey fix as soon as this week. The Portland Winterhawks are expecting to add 10 players to the organization during a pair of WHL drafts on Thursday, May 8. You can follow the coverage on Winterhawks.com.
The NHL Draft is always a focal point for our team and the league in the offseason, and four Portland Winterhawks were listed by NHL Central Scouting and have a chance to hear their name called on the draft floor during the festivities on June 27 and 28 in Los Angeles.
Plus, be on the look out as the Western Hockey League will unveil its 2025-26 schedule this summer. You can secure your season tickets or flex package for next season.
To the best fans in the league,
Your dedication, passion and energy are unmatched, Portland.
Thank you for all the heart you showed us this year. We can't wait to make more incredible memories next season.
