Winterhawks Have History of Success at WHL Prospects Draft

May 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







On Thursday, the Portland Winterhawks will add several new names and prospects to the organization via the U.S Priority Draft and WHL Prospects Draft.

With its first-round selection (Nate Danielson trade) and second-round pick (a condition in the Diego Buttazzoni acquisition) not available, Portland will make its first selection in the third round, 49th overall (via the Josh Mori trade). Nine picks later, the Winterhawks will select again with their own third-round pick.

The Winterhawks' scouts have done a tremendous job identifying talent later in the draft and have compiled their list for this year's draft.

For example, this year's captain, Kyle Chyzowski, was a third-round 2019 WHL Prospects Draft selection. The Surrey, British Columbia, native, finished his fifth season in Portland by leading his team to back-to-back Western Conference Championship series, scoring 105 points in the regular season, 33 more in the playoffs, and was named a 1st Team WHL All-Star in addition to being a Western Conference finalist for WHL Player of the Year.

Ryan Miller, who was the first 17-year-old in over 20 years to be named an alternate captain, was taken 66th overall in the third round in 2022. In his second season with the Hawks, the 5-foot-11, 174-pound forward doubled his point production (16G, 15A) compared to his rookie campaign (6G, 9A).

In 2016, with the 53rd pick in the 2016 WHL Prospects Draft, Reece Newkirk heard his name called. After 205 WHL games with Portland, the Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, product signed his NHL Entry-Level Contract with the New York Islanders. Newkirk thrived in the Rose City, scoring 69 goals and 93 assists in his junior career.

Caleb Jones is another household name Winterhawks fans remember. The younger brother of Seth Jones, and son of the legendary 'Popeye' Jones, Portland added the 1997-born defenseman to its prospect pool when they drafted him 64th overall in 2012. In just two seasons wearing a Winterhawks sweater, Jones registered 19 goals and 98 assists. He was also named to the United States World Junior Team, where he helped his country win a gold medal.

Speaking of quality bloodlines, Dominic Turgeon, the son of NHL veteran Pierre Turgeon, captained Portland during the 2015-16 season after serving as an alternate captain the year prior. The Winterhawks drafted him in 2011 from the Colorado Thunderbirds organization with the 64th selection. In 259 career WHL games, all with Portland, Turgeon was a shut-down center with a spark of offense (67G, 85A).

After the two third-round picks, Portland will be back on the clock in the fourth round (81st overall).

Cross Hanas (2017) and Kayd Ruedig (2022) are two players President and General Manager Mike Johnston drafted in the fourth round.

Hanas joined Portland and provided instant offense coming from Texas. As a 16-year-old rookie, he finished the 2018-19 season with 22 points (8G, 14A). The Detroit Red Wings recognized Hanas' skill set and drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, where he's played in the organization (Grand Rapids Griffins in the AHL) for the last three years.

Ruedig, a defenseman from Humboldt, Saskatchewan, just finished his rookie season as a 17-year-old and also had 22 points (4G, 18A). The 84th overall pick in 2022, he appeared in 64 of 68 regular-season games in 2024-25. He is expected to take on a bigger role in the fall with Ryder Thompson and Tyson Jugnauth aging out of the WHL.

The Winterhawks will select next at 104. Four members of this year's Portland team are former fifth-rounders: Ryder Thompson (2019), Carter Sotheran (2020), Hudson Darby (2021), and Will McLaughlin (2023).

Thompson graduates the WHL with 263 regular-season games to his name, and 56 more in the postseason. A back-to-back-to-back winner of the prestigious Winterhawk Award, the Russell, Manitoba, native was a coach's dream, as he was a reliable, two-way defender who shut down the opposing team's top line. Thompson was an alternate captain as a 19- and 20-year-old.

Sotheran is eligible to return to Portland next season as an overager and was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-4, 198-pound defenseman played a blend-style when on the ice. With his reach, he can shut down plays with an active stick, but also contributed offensively with six goals and nine assists in the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

Older brother to 2024 first-rounder Griffin Darby, Hudson fills a power-forward role for head coach Kyle Gustafson. During the second round against the Everett Silvertips, Darby came alive in Games 5 and 7. With the game appearing destined for overtime, the 18-year-old deflected a Jugnauth shot home with 60 seconds remaining in regulation. Then, on the road, in a decisive Game 7, and his team trailing by a goal in the third period, Darby banked a shot in off the Everett netminder to tie the game.

With the landscape of junior hockey changing, McLaughlin signed with the Winterhawks as a Colorado College commitment. He was called up to the Winterhawks active playoff roster during the second round of the playoffs.

Keep an eye on the later rounds of the draft, though, as just because a player is not selected early does not mean they will not contribute at the WHL level.

Carysn Dyck (6th in 2021), Josh Zakreski (8th in 2020), and Marek Schlenker (8th in 2021) were all key components to the team's success.

Dyck provided a spark and used his speed to generate chances off the rush or beating out icing calls. Hailing from Warman, Saskatchewan, he scored 24 points (8G, 16A). Zakreski put up career-highs in goals (39), assists (31), and points (70) as a 19-year-old. He also achieved the organizational milestone of appearing in 50-career playoff games, joining Chyzowski and Thompson. Schlenker played 30 games as a rookie goalie this season, and helped the Hawks to 13 wins, including an impressive 38-of-40 save performance against Prince George in October. His career-high in saves came on December 11 at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, where he turned away 48 shots in a 4-3 Winterhawks win over the Scotty Munro Champions.

Seven Portland alumni who were taken in the sixth round or later have played NHL or AHL games.

2010 - Chase De Leo (9th) - NHL and AHL

2012 - Evan Weinger (13th) - AHL

2012 - Alex Overhardt (11th) - AHL

2013 - Skyler McKenzie (8th) - AHL

2015 - Nick Cicek (7th) - NHL and AHL

2016 - Jaydon Dureau (8th) - AHL

2017 - Tyson Kozak (6th) - NHL and AHL

The draft is an obvious focus for identifying talent, but it is not the end-all, be-all in the process. Players can be late bloomers or might be coming off an injury.

For example, Cole Slobodian and Aaron Zulinick were each added to the roster by being listed on the 50-man protected list. Prospect Luke Christopherson signed with the Winterhawks after not being selected in the most recent WHL Prospects Draft.

All three listed players from last season, Luca Cagnoni, James Stefan, and Jack O'Brien, are now playing professionally. Cagnoni made his NHL debut on March 20 with the San Jose Sharks and was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team.

The Portland Winterhawks are in a great position to add high-end talent to the organization over the next couple of days.

