WHL Announces Schedule for 2025 WHL Championship Series Presented Nutrien on TSN

May 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the schedule of games for the 2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien, featuring the Western Conference champion Spokane Chiefs and Eastern Conference champion Medicine Hat Tigers.

The 2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien will follow a 2-3-2 series format, with Game 1 scheduled for Friday, May 9, in Medicine Hat. All seven games of the WHL Championship Series will be broadcast live by TSN - the national broadcast partner of the WHL and Canadian Hockey League.

This represents the first time in WHL history in which the Chiefs and Tigers will face off for the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien

Game Away Home Day Date Time

1 Spokane @ Medicine Hat Friday May 9 7pm MT

2 Spokane @ Medicine Hat Sunday May 11 7pm MT

3 Medicine Hat @ Spokane Tuesday May 13 7pm PT

4 Medicine Hat @ Spokane Wednesday May 14 7pm PT

5* Medicine Hat @ Spokane Friday May 16 7pm PT

6* Spokane @ Medicine Hat Sunday May 18 7pm MT

7* Spokane @ Medicine Hat Monday May 19 7pm MT

* = if necessary

TSN will broadcast all seven games of the 2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien. Viewers in the U.S. and outside North America can tune in for free on Victory+.

2025 WHL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES LOGO

Both the Chiefs and Tigers advanced to the 2025 WHL Championship Series thanks to unprecedented four-game sweeps in each of the WHL Conference Championships. This marks the first time in WHL history in which both Conference Championship Series have ended in four-game sweeps.

The Chiefs took care of the Portland Winterhawks in four games, fueled largely in part by the scoring prowess of Washington Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall. The 5-foot-10, 183-pound product of Burnaby, B.C., is torching the 2025 WHL Playoffs, with 37 points (20G-17A) in 14 games.

Cristall's 20 goals are within four of the WHL Playoffs record for goals in a playoff season, set by Blair Chapman of the Saskatoon Blades, who registered 24 goals in 20 games during the 1976 WHL Playoffs.

The Tigers have only lost one game in the 2025 WHL Playoffs and are riding a 10-game winning streak heading into the 2025 WHL Championship Series after a four-game sweep of the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Phenom Gavin McKenna leads the Tigers with 35 points (8G-27A) in 13 games.

McKenna's impressive playoff has carried over from an equally impressive regular season, with the 6-foot, 165-pound product of Whitehorse, Yukon, enjoying an active 53-game point streak at the onset of the 2025 WHL Championship Series.

The represents the fifth appearance in the WHL Championship for the Chiefs, having claimed titles in 1991 and 2008 - their last trip to the WHL finale.

The Tigers will make their seventh trip to the WHL Championship Series, having earned the crown on five occasions - 1973, 1987, 1988, 2004, and 2008 - also their last trip to the WHL finale.

The winner of the 2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien will advance to the 2025 Memorial Cup, scheduled to be hosted in Rimouski, Que., from Friday, May 23 to Sunday, June 1.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.