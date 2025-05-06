Road to the WHL Draft: 2024

Swift Current, SK - Coming off a Central Division Title, the Swift Current Broncos would look to continue their success on and off the ice building for the future and adding to the depth charts at all positions during the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. After finishing 6th in the league standings the Broncos would select 17th overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. The Top 3 picks in the draft would see the Everett Silvertips select exceptional status defenceman Landon DuPont 1st overall, followed by the Prince Albert Raiders picking defenceman Brock Cripps and the Tri-City Americans would also go with a defender selecting Aden Bouchard to round out the top 3.

Swift Current would use their pick at #17 and go local in selecting forward Carter Moen (Swift Current, SK) from the Swift Current Broncos U15AA ranks where in 25 games played the 2nd generation WHL prospect would notch 27 goals and 20 assists. Moen during the 2024-25 season with the Swift Current Legionnaires would have 47 points in 38 games played (17 goals, 30 assists). Moen did make his way on to the main roster with the Broncos, making his debut on January 31st in Kamloops. He would play again on February 1st in Kelowna where he would score his first WHL point in a 6-3 win over the Rockets. The same franchise father Travis played his major junior with. Carter was also in the line-up for three games in the WHL playoffs against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

During the first round, the Broncos made a deal to get a pick in the second round as they made a trade with the Medicine Hat Tigers, adding the

42nd Overall Pick in the draft along with two other conditional draft picks in exchange for 2004-born forward Mathew Ward.

With that 42nd pick the Broncos selected defenceman Calum Brownlee from the Winnipeg Bruins Black U15 AAA program.

Brownlee in the 2024-25 season suited up for the Winnipeg Wild playing in 46 games scoring one goal and nine assists. Brownlee also represented Team Manitoba at the WHL Cup, winning a silver medal.

The Broncos would have a couple rounds off from the draft but made their next pick in Round 5 a big one!

At 106th Overall, they drafted Defenceman Nolan Pilsner (6'1"/168lbs) out of Lethbridge, Alta. and the Lethbridge Golden Hawks U15 AAA program. Pilsner played U18AAA with the Lethbridge Junior Hurricanes playing in 38 games scoring one goal and five assists.

In the later rounds starting in round seven, the Broncos opted to select forward Gavin Harrison out of Cold Lake, Alta. and the Northern Alberta Extreme U15 Prep team. In the 24-25 season, Harrison played U19 Prep with NAX scoring 29 points, (14g 15a) in 36 games.

The Broncos added to their blue line once again in the eighth round with Lincoln Ball a defender out of Sherwood Park, Alta. where he played for the Sherwood Park Flyers U15 AAA squad. Ball played the 24-25 season with the Sherwood Park Squires U17 team where in 34 games he picked up 26 points. (4g, 22a)

Another trade was made by General Manager Chad Leslie. The Broncos acquired a ninth-round draft pick, the 183rd Overall selection from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for a 10th round pick in 2025.

That pick the Broncos selected forward Jamie Kirwan from Gull Lake, and the Swift Current Broncos U15 AA program, making him the second player the Broncos drafted out of that team on the day from Carter Moen back in Round 1. Kirwan played at the Prairie Hockey Academy in the 24-25 season where he had 30 points (11g 19a) in 36 games.

Later in the ninth round, 194th Overall, the Broncos went back to Alberta for their next selection, taking forward Michael Ross from Calgary, Alta. and the Calgary Flames U15 AAA program. With the U17 Flames in 2024-25, Ross had 18 points in 29 games (7g, 11a).

Into round 10, the Broncos then drafted forward Ashton McCann from Okotoks, Alta. and the Okotoks Oilers U15 AAA program in the 10th round, 216th Overall.

McCann played at the Edge School U17 program at the CSSHL where in 35 games he scored 62 points (36g, 26a). McCann also suited up for the Broncos on March 22 in Moose Jaw.

In round 11, 238th Overall, the Broncos decided to go to the United Stats with their selection, taking forward Brock Burch out of Dubuque, Iowa, and the Detroit Victory Honda 14U AAA team. Burch this past season playing with the Detroit Little Caeser's Program at U15 scoring over a point per game in 20 games played, having 23 points.

In the 12th round of the draft, the Broncos selected another forward, Jackson Tetreault, 260th Overall of Edmonton, AB. Tetreault played for the Northern Alberta Extreme U15 Prep team and the U17 NAX team this past season scoring 16 goals and 23 assists in 35 games.

With their final pick in the draft, 282nd Overall in the 13th round, the Broncos went back to the blue line and selected defenceman Holden Sexsmith of the Calgary Bisons U15AAA program. Sexsmith played at the Yale Academy Lions in 2024-25 with 12 points in 36 games.

In the 2024 US Priority Draft, The Broncos made two selections nabbing defenceman Easton Johnson in Round 1, 17th overall and forward Nolan Fitzhenry in Round 2 #39 and are both still in the Broncos prospect pool.

The 2025 Prospects Draft is scheduled from May 7-8, starting with the Expansion Draft for the Penticton Vees, followed by Round 1 of the Prospects Draft is at 5 PM. May 8 will start with the US Priority Draft at 9 AM followed by the remaining rounds of the Prospects Draft after, stay tuned on the Broncos website & social media for the latest updates throughout draft day.

RD Pick Name Hometown Position 2023-24 Team Ht Wt

1 17 Carter Moen Swift Current, SK F Swift Current Broncos U15AA 5'11 161

2 42 Calum Brownlee Winnipeg, MB D Winnipeg Bruins U15AAA 5'11 176

5 106 Nolan Pilsner Lethbridge, AB D Lethbridge Golden Hawks 6'1 168

7 150 Gavin Harrison Cold Lake, AB F NAX U15 Prep 5'9 157

8 172 Lincoln Ball Sherwood Park, AB D Sherwood Park Flyers U15AAA 5'10 150

9 183 Jamie Kirwan Gull Lake, SK F Swift Current Broncos U15 AA 5'4 115

9 194 Michael Ross Calgary, AB F Calgary NW Flames U15 AAA 6'0 174

10 216 Ashton McCann Okotoks, AB F Okotoks Oilers U15 AAA 6'0 152

11 238 Brock Burch Dubuque, IA F Victory Honda U14AAA 5'9 157

12 260 Jackson Tetreault Edmonton, AB F NAX U15 Prep 5'10 150

13 282 Holden Sexsmith Calgary, AB D Calgary Bisons U15 AAA 5'10 150

