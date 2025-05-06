WHL to Host 2025 Prospects Draft, U.S. Priority Draft, and Penticton Expansion Draft this Week

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League will conduct the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft, 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, and 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft this Wednesday and Thursday.

Results of the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft, celebrating the WHL's Penticton Vees, will be announced via WHL.ca at 2 p.m. MT / 1 p.m. PT. Additional coverage of the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft can be seen during the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft Show on Victory+.

The first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft will be livestreamed FREE on Victory+, with coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. MT / 3:30 p.m. PT.

Real-time results for the WHL Prospects Draft and WHL U.S. Priority Draft will be available at WHL.ca.

Hosted by Cami Kepke (WHL Manager, Community Engagement & Content) and Brad Ginnell (WHL Manager, Hockey Operations), fans can look forward to in-depth coverage, analysis, and insight from all WHL Clubs participating in the first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Regina Pats hold the first-overall selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. The last time the Pats selected first overall in the WHL Prospects Draft, they called the name of current Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard back in 2020.

Other recent first-overall picks include 2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Year Landon DuPont (Everett Silvertips, 2024), 2023-24 WHL Rookie of the Year Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers, 2022), and Seattle Kraken prospect Berkly Catton (Spokane Chiefs, 2021) among others.

2025 WHL Prospects Draft

Wednesday, May 7 at 5 p.m. MT

WATCH FREE on VICTORY+ - Pre-show at 4:30 p.m. MT / WHL Prospects Draft at 5 p.m. MT

Hosted live from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, the first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft will stream free on Victory+. The remainder of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft will be completed Thursday, May 8, beginning after the conclusion of the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

The Regina Pats hold the first-overall selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, as determined by the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery on April 10.

2025 WHL Prospects Draft - First Round Order of Selection

1. Regina Pats 13. Vancouver Giants (from Edmonton)

2. Edmonton Oil Kings (from Moose Jaw) 14. Kamloops Blazers (from Saskatoon)

3. Kelowna Rockets 15. Brandon Wheat Kings

4. Penticton Vees 16. Prince Albert Raiders

5. Everett Silvertips (from Kamloops) 17. Prince George Cougars

6. Vancouver Giants (from Wenatchee) 18. Moose Jaw Warriors (from Lethbridge)

7. Red Deer Rebels 19. Victoria Royals

8. Edmonton Oil Kings (from Seattle) 20. Kelowna Rockets (from Spokane)

9. Tri-City Americans 21. Seattle Thunderbirds (from Calgary)

10. Wenatchee Wild (from Swift Current) 22. Saskatoon Blades (from Medicine Hat)

11. Kamloops Blazers (from Vancouver) 23. Regina Pats (from Everett)

12. Brandon Wheat Kings (from Portland)

The order of selection for the second round and all subsequent rounds will be the inverse order of the final standings from the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season. The complete order of selection for the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft can be found at WHL.ca.

Players eligible for the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft are 2010-born players, who reside in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Players not selected in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft will remain eligible to be listed by WHL Clubs at any time thereafter.

2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft

Thursday, May 8 at 9 a.m. MT

The Brandon Wheat Kings will select first overall in the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, which will be hosted online at WHL.ca.

The 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will consist of two rounds and 46 selections, with each WHL Club presented with the opportunity to make two draft choices.

2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft - Order of Selection

FIRST ROUND SECOND ROUND

1. Brandon Wheat Kings 24. Lethbridge Hurricanes

2. Moose Jaw Warriors 25. Prince Albert Raiders

3. Edmonton Oil Kings 26. Calgary Hitmen

4. Penticton Vees 27. Penticton Vees

5. Vancouver Giants 28. Victoria Royals

6. Red Deer Rebels 29. Everett Silvertips

7. Saskatoon Blades 30. Portland Winterhawks

8. Prince George Cougars 31. Spokane Chiefs

9. Kelowna Rockets 32. Medicine Hat Tigers

10. Wenatchee Wild 33. Kamloops Blazers

11. Tri-City Americans 34. Seattle Thunderbirds

12. Regina Pats 35. Swift Current Broncos

13. Swift Current Broncos 36. Regina Pats

14. Seattle Thunderbirds 37. Tri-City Americans

15. Kamloops Blazers 38. Wenatchee Wild

16. Medicine Hat Tigers 39. Kelowna Rockets

17. Spokane Chiefs 40. Prince George Cougars

18. Portland Winterhawks 41. Saskatoon Blades

19. Everett Silvertips 42. Red Deer Rebels

20. Victoria Royals 43. Vancouver Giants

21. Calgary Hitmen 44. Edmonton Oil Kings

22. Prince Albert Raiders 45. Moose Jaw Warriors

23. Lethbridge Hurricanes 46. Brandon Wheat Kings

The order of selection for the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft was determined April 10 through the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft Lottery.

Players eligible for the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft are 2010-born players who have resided in the United States for two or more consecutive hockey seasons immediately preceding the WHL U.S. Priority Draft. Should a player's family have moved from WHL territory in Canada to the U.S. for at least one complete season, the player will be eligible for the WHL U.S. Priority Draft. To be eligible for the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, a player must reside in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, or Wyoming.

Players not selected in the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will remain eligible to be selected in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, beginning in the second round.

