Winterhawks Blueliner Jugnauth Wins Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as WHL Defenceman of the Year
May 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release
Calgary, Alta. - Portland Winterhawks blueliner Tyson Jugnauth has been awarded the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as WHL Defenceman of the Year for 2024-25, the Western Hockey League announced Tuesday.
Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy Finalists
Eastern Conference Finalists
Tanner Molendyk, Medicine Hat Tigers
Noah Chadwick, Lethbridge Hurricanes
Luke Shipley, Brandon Wheat Kings
Western Conference Finalists
Tyson Jugnauth, Portland Winterhawks
Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants
Viliam Kmec, Prince George Cougars
Jugnauth is the eighth Winterhawks skater and the first since Derrick Pouliot in 2014 to earn the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy.
The 20-year-old led all WHL defencemen in scoring with 13 goals and 76 assists for 89 points in 65 games. His 89 points saw him finish second in scoring on the Winterhawks and 13th among all WHL skaters.
Jugnauth ranked third league-wide in assists, trailing only WHL Player of the Year nominees Gavin McKenna (88) and Andrew Cristall (84).
The Kelowna, B.C. product also led the league with 35 powerplay assists.
Jugnauth's impressive season included a six-assist performance in a 7-2 win over the Vancouver Giants on December 7, 2024, helping him earn Tempo WHL Player of the Week honours.
This marks the second time since 1996-97 that a WHL defender has racked up six assists in a regular-season match. The last rearguard to achieve the feat is 2024 WHL Champion and Defenceman of the Year Denton Mateychuk of the Moose Jaw Warriors, who pulled off a six-assist night on March 19, 2022, in a 10-4 win against the Regina Pats.
Jugnauth is also a member of the 2024-25 WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team.
Originally acquired by the Winterhawks from the Kamloops Blazers, Jugnauth has tallied 130 points (20G-110A) in 106 career WHL regular season games.
He was also a driving force for the Winterhawks in the 2024 WHL Playoffs, where he recorded 16 points (4G-12A) to help Portland advance to the WHL Championship Series.
The Seattle Kraken selected the 5-foot-11, 171-pound blueliner in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
The Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy recognizes a WHL defenceman who has demonstrated the best all-around ability at his position during the WHL Regular Season.
Born in Saskatoon, Sask., Hunter is honoured for his role in the establishment and sustained success of the WHL.
Dedicated to growing Major Junior hockey, Hunter served as the Owner, General Manager, and Coach of the Edmonton Oil Kings in addition to being a co-founder of the league.
Along with long-time friend, the late Scotty Munro, the pair helped to lead the league's growth through its formative years.
Hunter was inducted into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
The 2025 WHL Awards are voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.
Winners of the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy (since 2003)
2024-25 Tyson Jugnauth, Portland Winterhawks
2022-23 Olen Zellweger, Kamloops*
2021-22 Olen Zellweger, Everett
2020-21 Braden Schneider, Brandon
2019-20 Ty Smith, Spokane
2018-19 Ty Smith, Spokane*
2017-18 Kale Clague, Moose Jaw
2016-17 Ethan Bear, Seattle
2015-16 Ivan Provorov, Brandon*
2014-15 Shea Theodore, Seattle
2013-14 Derrick Pouliot, Portland
2012-13 Brenden Kichton, Spokane
2011-12 Alex Petrovic, Red Deer
2010-11 Stefan Elliott, Saskatoon
2009-10 Tyson Barrie, Kelowna
2008-09 Jonathon Blum, Vancouver*
2007-08 Karl Alzner, Calgary*
2006-07 Kris Russell, Medicine Hat*
2005-06 Kris Russell, Medicine Hat
2004-05 Dion Phaneuf, Red Deer
2003-04 Dion Phaneuf, Red Deer
2002-03 Jeff Woywitka, Red Deer
* - also selected as Canadian Hockey League Defenceman of the Year
