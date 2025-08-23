Broncos Announce Schedule for 2025/26 Training Camp

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. - The Swift Current Broncos are excited to announce the schedule for the 2025/26 Training Camp.

Training Camp opens on Thursday, August 28 with fitness testing and rookie registration, followed by the first on-ice sessions that evening. Camp will run through the weekend, leading up to the annual Blue and White Intrasquad Game on Labour Day, Monday, September 1 at 1:00 p.m., where Team Kennedy will face Team Sakic.

All ice sessions will be held at the InnovationPlex and are open to the public. Fans are encouraged to attend and get an early look at players competing for spots with the Broncos ahead of the 2025/26 WHL season.

Season tickets for the upcoming season are on sale now at The Stable or online through the Broncos' website. For full details, visit scbroncos.com or call 306-773-1509 EXT. 1.

See below for the full schedule of the 2025/26 Training Camp:

Thursday, August 28

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Fitness Testing

4:30-5:30 p.m. - FA and Rookie Camp Registration

6:00-6:45 p.m. - Vets Practice

7:00-7:45 p.m. - Practice: Pool A Team 1 (LOWRY) & Pool B Team 1 (GAWDIN)

8:00-8:45 p.m. - Practice: Pool A Team 2 (SKINNER) & Pool B Team 2 (DEBRUSK)

9:00-9:45 p.m. - Practice: Pool A Team 3 (PICKERING) & Pool B Team 3 (GEEKIE)

Friday, August 29

7:00-8:45 a.m. - Pool A 1 (LOWRY) vs 2 (SKINNER)

9:00-10:45 a.m. - Pool B 1 (GAWDIN) vs 2 (DEBRUSK)

11:00 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - Pool A 2 (SKINNER) vs 3 (PICKERING)

1:00-2:45 p.m. - Pool B 2 (DEBRUSK) vs 3 (GEEKIE)

3:00-4:30 p.m. - Vets Practice

5:30-7:15 p.m. - Pool A 1 (LOWRY) vs 3 (PICKERING)

7:30-9:15 p.m. - Pool B 1 (GAWDIN) vs 3 (GEEKIE)

Saturday, August 30

7:00-8:00 a.m. - Vets Practice

8:15-9:15 a.m. - Goalie Session

9:30-11:15 a.m. - Pool A 3rd vs Pool B 3rd

11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. - Pool A 2nd vs Pool B 2nd

1:30-3:15 p.m. - Pool A 1st vs Pool B 1st

Player Exit Meetings post-game

5:30-10:30 p.m. - Main Camp

Sunday, August 31

9:00 a.m.-6:15 p.m. - Main Camp

Labour Day - Monday, September 1

1:00 p.m. - Annual Blue and White Game

Blue (KENNEDY) vs White (SAKIC)







