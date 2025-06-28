Pšenička, Miller, Weiermair, and Phillips Selected in 2025 NHL Draft

Los. Angeles, Calif. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to congratulate Max Pšenička, Ryan Miller, Alex Weiermair, and prospect Mace'o Phillips on being drafted today at the 2025 NHL Draft.

The three current Portland players selected on Saturday became the 149th, 150th, and 151st members of the Winterhawks to be selected in the NHL Draft.

This is an exciting day for a lot of players around the world and we want to congratulate Max, Ryan, Alex, and prospect Mace'o Phillips," Winterhawks President and General Manager Mike Johnston said. "To get drafted to the NHL is an amazing accomplishment. I still believe we have three or four draft-eligible players that teams will want to strongly consider for training camp."

Max Pšenička was the first Winterhawk to hear his name called on Saturday when the Utah Mammoth selected him in the second round and 46th overall.

"I am so excited to become a Mammoth, can't wait to get to UTAH," he said via his Instagram. "This is a dream come true to be under such an organization. I want to thank my family and everybody that helped me through my career. Thank you very much."

The Winterhawks identified Pšenička's talent early in the season, traded for his rights in October 2024, and he played his first-career WHL game on January 24, 2025. He started his time in the Rose City with an assist in his first two contests.

"I think one of the best decisions I've ever made in my life (coming to North America), because Portland, for me, was the best organization I've ever been to yet," Pšenička said via his press conference from Los Angeles. "Everybody is a great person there. The teammates are awesome, amazing. The coaching stuff is probably the best I've ever had yet. I just have to (give) credit to them. They're amazing, and the teammates, oh my god, I can't put into words, they were just so amazing to me. They gave me a really warm welcoming, so I was really excited to play right away."

The Praha, Czechia, native increased his draft stock after arriving in Portland. Pšenička impacts the game beyond the scoresheet, as the 6-foot-5, 185-pound defenseman uses his size and reach to be a force in the defensive zone. When the time is right, he is not afraid to jump into the rush.

Pšenička is the seventh Winterhawk to be selected by the Winnipeg Jets/Arizona Coyotes/Utah Mammoth franchise in its history.

Pšenička was asked about his transition to North America and gave credit to his Portland billets. "I need to give credit to my billet family, they're awesome. They supported me and did a really good job back in Portland. Thank you very much to you guys," he said.

The Pittsburgh Penguins selected Ryan Miller with the 130th overall pick, the second pick of the fifth round. Miller had a standout second season in Portland as he doubled his point production to 31 points in 50 games to go along with four goals and nine assists in the 2025 WHL Playoffs. His leadership shines bright, and he was the first 17-year-old Winterhawks player to be named an alternate captain in over 20 years.

Miller became the ninth Portland player to be drafted by the Penguins. Pittsburgh also chose Winterhawks alum Troy Mick with the 130th overall pick in 1988.

The Vegas Golden Knights made Alex Weiermair the third Winterhawk player drafted in 2025 when they selected him in the 6th Round and 186th overall.

He joined Portland on December 7, 2024, after leaving the University of Denver. Upon his arrival, he immediately showed that he could produce when given the opportunity. He finished his 19-year-old WHL season over a point-per-game with 21 goals, 25 assists, and 46 points in 41 regular-season games. Then, he also put up 23 points (10G, 13A) in 18 playoff games as he helped lead the Winterhawks to back-to-back Western Conference Championship series.

Weiermair thrived in the Winterhawks system both offensively and away from the puck. The California native is relentless on the backcheck and forces opponents into turnovers. He battles hard along the wall and wins more than his fair share of 50-50 puck battles.

The only other Portland player to be selected by the Golden Knights is former captain Cody Glass.

Winterhawks listed prospect Mace'o Phillips was selected in the 3rd Round, 80th overall by the Calgary Flames, who is a big, strong defender known for his physical presence on the blue line.







