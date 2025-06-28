33 Western Hockey League Players Selected in 2025 NHL Draft

June 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Los Angeles, Calif. - The Western Hockey League announced today 33 WHL players have been selected in the 2025 NHL Draft, held Friday and Saturday at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 93 CHL players selected in the 2025 NHL Draft is the highest total among any development league and the best CHL total since 101 CHL players were selected in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Of the 224 players selected in the 2025 NHL Draft, 93 came from the CHL, representing 41.5 per cent of all players chosen. Of the 93 players selected from the CHL at the 2025 NHL Draft, 35.4 per cent hail from the WHL.

Since the 1967 NHL Amateur Draft, a total of 2,229 players have been selected out of the WHL, including 353 first round selections.

Friday night, nine WHL players were selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, representing the highest total among any development league in the world. The Ontario Hockey League joined the WHL atop the charts with nine first-round selections. In total, 21 players from the Canadian Hockey League were selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Radim Mrtka was selected ninth overall by the Buffalo Sabres, followed by Brandon Wheat Kings centre Roger McQueen, who was chosen 10th overall by the Anaheim Ducks. Calgary Hitmen forward Benjamin Kindel was selected 11th overall to conclude three consecutive picks from the WHL.

Everett Silvertips forward Carter Bear was selected 13th overall by the Detroit Red Wings, followed by Tri-City Americans defenceman Jackson Smith, who was chosen 14th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Seattle Thunderbirds captain Braeden Cootes was selected 15th overall by the Vancouver Canucks to complete a second run of three consecutive picks from the WHL.

Victoria Royals forward Cole Reschny was selected 18th overall by the Calgary Flames, followed by Moose Jaw Warriors captain Lynden Lakovic, who was selected 27th overall by the Washington Capitals. Prince George Cougars goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen was the final WHL selection of the first round, going 30th overall to the San Jose Sharks.

The second round began with three WHL defenceman selected, including Blake Fiddler of the Edmonton Oil Kings (36th overall, Seattle Kraken), Peyton Kettles of the Swift Current Broncos (39th overall, Pittsburgh Penguins), and Max Pšenička of the Portland Winterhawks (46th overall, Utah Mammoth). The fourth round wrapped up with Red Deer Rebels forward Matthew Gard selected 57th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Of the 37 WHL players selected, 20 were called during the first three rounds of the 2025 NHL Draft, including nine in the first round, four in the second round, and seven in the third round.

2025 NHL Draft - WHL Players

Overall - Player (Pos.) - NHL Team; WHL Team; Hometown

Round One (9)

#9 - Radim Mrtka (D) - Buffalo Sabres; Seattle Thunderbirds; Havlickuv Brod, Czechia

#10 - Roger McQueen (F) - Anaheim Ducks; Brandon Wheat Kings; Saskatoon, Sask.

#11 - Benjamin Kindel (F) - Pittsburgh Penguins; Calgary Hitmen; Coquitlam, B.C.

#13 - Carter Bear (F) - Detroit Red Wings; Everett Silvertips; West St. Paul, Man.

#14 - Jackson Smith (D) - Columbus Blue Jackets; Tri-City Americans; Calgary, Alta.

#15 - Braeden Cootes (F) - Vancouver Canucks; Seattle Thunderbirds; Sherwood Park, Alta.

#18 - Cole Reschny (F) - Calgary Flames; Victoria Royals; Macklin, Sask.

#27 - Lynden Lakovic (F) - Washington Capitals; Moose Jaw Warriors; West Kelowna, B.C.

#30 - Joshua Ravensbergen (G) - San Jose Sharks; Prince George Cougars; North Vancouver, B.C.

Round Two (4)

#36 - Blake Fiddler (D) - Seattle Kraken; Edmonton Oil Kings; Frisco, Texas

#39 - Peyton Kettles (D) - Pittsburgh Penguins; Swift Current Broncos; Winnipeg, Man.

#46 - Max Pšenička (D) - Utah Mammoth; Portland Winterhawks; Praha, Czechia

#57 - Matthew Gard (F) - Philadelphia Flyers; Red Deer Rebels; Winnipeg, Man.

Round Three (6)

#66 - Nathan Behm (F) - Chicago Blackhawks; Kamloops Blazers; Calgary, Alta.

#69 - Hayden Paupanekis (F) - Montreal Canadiens; Kelowna Rockets; Winnipeg, Man.

#81 - Bryce Pickford (D) - Montreal Canadiens; Medicine Hat Tigers; Chauvin, Alta.

#83 - Tommy Lafreniere (F) - Edmonton Oilers; Kamloops Blazers; Hornby Island, B.C.

#92 - Owen Martin (F) - Winnipeg Jets; Spokane Chiefs; Oakbank, Man.

#94 - Cameron Schmidt (F) - Dallas Stars; Vancouver Giants; Prince George, B.C.

Round Four (5)

#117 - David Lewandowski (F) - Edmonton Oilers; Saskatoon Blades; Dusseldorf, Germany

#123 - Carter Klippenstein (F) - Minnesota Wild; Brandon Wheat Kings; Lethbridge, Alta.

#126 - Brandon Gorzynski (F) - Dallas Stars; Calgary Hitmen; Scottsdale, Ariz.

#127 - Aiden Foster (F) - Tampa Bay Lightning; Prince George Cougars; Lloydminster, Alta.

#128 - Shea Busch (F) - Florida Panthers; Everett Silvertips; North Vancouver, B.C.

Round Five (3)

#130 - Ryan Miller (F) - Pittsburgh Penguins; Portland Winterhawks; Medicine Hat, Alta.

#141 - Justin Kipkie (D) - Minnesota Wild; Victoria Royals; Calgary, Alta.

#157 - Luke Vlooswyk (D) - Philadelphia Flyers; Red Deer Rebels; Calgary, Alta.

Round Six (3)

#162 - Ashton Cumby (D) - Chicago Blackhawks; Seattle Thunderbirds; Bonnyville, Alta.

#170 - Burke Hood (G) - New York Islanders; Vancouver Giants; Brandon, Man.

#186 - Alexander Weiermair (F) - Vegas Golden Knights; Portland Winterhawks; Los Angeles, Calif.

Round Seven (3)

#197 - Brendan Dunphy (D) - Florida Panthers; Wenatchee Wild; San Diego, Calif.

#200 - Brady Turko (F) - Anaheim Ducks; Brandon Wheat Kings; Brandon, Man.

#216 - William Sharpe (D) - Los Angeles Kings; Kelowna Rockets; Ladner, B.C.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.