Lewandowski Drafted by Edmonton Oilers at 2025 NHL Entry Draft

June 28, 2025

Los Angeles, CA - Like father, like son. There's another Lewandowski whose name's been called by a National Hockey League (NHL) franchise.

Saskatoon Blades forward David Lewandowski has been drafted by the Edmonton Oilers at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft in Los Angeles, CA. The reigning Western Conference Champions selected the 6-foot-2 winger in the fourth round with the 117th overall pick. His father, Eduard, was drafted by the Phoenix Coyotes in the eighth round (242nd overall) of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft.

Drafted by the Blades with the final pick of the 2024 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft in July, the Dusseldorf, GER native wasted no time transitioning to the game in North America. Lewandowski signed with the Bridge City Bunch on October 8 and made his Western Hockey League (WHL) debut on October 12 at SaskTel Centre against the Moose Jaw Warriors. The left-handed winger recorded an impressive 15 goals and 24 assists in 52 games during his rookie campaign with the Blades. Lewandowski's 39 points were second in rookie scoring on the Blades and his +21 rating was the best of anyone on the team. The European star's play helped the Blades to a 37-23-4-4 record, making them the second-youngest team to qualify for the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

Lewandowski added a goal and an assist in four playoff games during the Blades Round 1 series against the Calgary Hitmen.

Prior to signing with the Blades, Lewandowski recorded 15 goals, 33 assists, and 48 points in 33 games in 2023-24 with the DNL U20 League's Düsseldorfer EG. The 6-foot-2 forward kept up over half a point-per-game pace in nine playoff games, scoring one goal and four assists. Lewandowski added ten points in 13 games on loan with ESC Moskitos Essen in the Germany3 league. His play earned him the league's Rookie of the Year award at 16-years-old.

Lewandowski's reprrsented Germany on an international stage on several occasions. The 18-year-old forward captured gold with Germany last year at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) U18 World Championship Division 1A (WJC-U18 D1A). The German star put up two goals, five assists, and seven points in the tournament.

The German star represented his country in August at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton, AB. Lewandowski scored a goal and an assist in four games at the tournament. Lewandowski represented Germany at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships in Ottawa, ON, scoring two goals in five games.

The 2025 NHL Entry Draft marks the eighth year in a row a Blades-drafted player has heard their name called to the stage.

