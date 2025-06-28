MB Native Owen Martin Selected 92nd Overall by Winnipeg Jets in 2025 NHL Draft

Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Los Angeles, Calif. - Spokane Chiefs forward Owen Martin was selected in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft by the Winnipeg Jets Saturday afternoon.

Martin was the Jets' second pick in the draft, after they selected D Sascha Boumedienne out of Boston University 28th overall.

The Oakbank, Manitoba native is the fourth Spokane Chief ever selected by Winnipeg in their franchise history, joining Brenden Kichton (2013, 190th overall), Levko Koper (2009, 185th overall) and Brad Schell (2002, 167th overall). Martin becomes the 48th Spokane forward selected in the NHL Draft.

Martin, a 6-foot center, put up a career-high 34 points (13G-21A) in his sophomore season with the Chiefs, despite only playing 39 regular season games due to injury. He tacked on another 12 points in 20 playoff games, logging six goals and six assists and winning 209 faceoffs for the Chiefs. In his 94 career WHL games, Martin has posted 58 points on 27 goals and 31 assists.

Originally drafted by Spokane 27th-overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Martin made his WHL debut on January 6, 2023 at home against the Victoria Royals.

Martin was ranked 54th among North American Skaters in the NHL's Central Scouting Service's final rankings.







