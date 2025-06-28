Giants Goaltender Hood Selected by Islanders in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

June 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants goaltender Burke Hood

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants goaltender Burke Hood(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Los Angeles, CA - The Vancouver Giants are incredibly proud to announce that 18-year-old goaltender Burke Hood (Brandon, MB) has been selected by the New York Islanders in the sixth round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft (170th overall).

In his first season in the Western Hockey League, Hood had a 19-13-6 record, 3.13 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. That .910 mark was T-5th in the WHL in save percentage among goalies with 25 or more games played.

The rookie netminder had a .923 save percentage in 30 appearances from Dec. 1 onwards, with a 16-9-3 record. According to SportLogiq, Hood ranked third in the WHL in Goals Saved Above Expected (20.7), which factors in the quality of shots he faced.

"The Vancouver Giants organization would like to congratulate Burke and his family on getting selected by Islanders in the NHL Draft today," Giants Assistant General Manager Pete Toigo said. "Burke earned the starting role for us in his first season in the WHL through hard work and dedication - plus his natural athleticism. He's a stand-up young man and we're excited to see his game continue to evolve."

Hood was originally selected by the Giants in the sixth round in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, 119th overall.

Internationally, Hood won a gold medal with Team Canada last month at the IIHF U-18 World Championship as the third goaltender.

The 2025 NHL Entry Draft continues today from Los Angeles. You can follow along here. WHAT THE SCOUTS SAY:

"Hood finished the season as one of the top goaltenders out of the WHL - and one many believe could be a real steal in this draft class. He has a good 6-foot-3 frame, doesn't overreact on shots and is positionally sound. As a true base, there's a lot to love here. He tracks pucks as well as anyone and is rarely out of position." - Steven Ellis (Flo Hockey)

"Being named the third-string goalie for Team Canada at the Under-18 World Championships was a nice recognition for Burke Hood's season after the goalie quietly had one of the most consistent campaigns in the WHL. His .910 save percentage is even more impressive when you consider the amount of Grade-A chances he frequently faced behind the Vancouver Giants defence. Hood is a big goalie with strong athleticism, and that combination of size and mobility makes him an intriguing project - especially one that escalated his game so quickly from the 18U AAA level. Hood is also a battler around the crease. He's willing to embrace some contact when players try to take away his eyes, and he does a good job of continuing to track pucks, even when dealing with immense chaos." - Elite Prospects Draft Guide

NOTES:

Hood is the just the 4th Giants goaltender to be selected in the NHL Draft and the 40th Giants player of any position

The other Giants netminders to be picked in the NHL Draft are Trent Miner (Colorado, 2019), David Tendeck (Arizona, 2018) and Tyson Sexsmith (San Jose, 2007).

Hood becomes the first ever Vancouver Giant ever to be selected by the New York Islanders.

The Vancouver Giants have now had at least two players selected in the NHL Draft three years in a row

Giants season tickets and flex packs are NOW ON SALE! Season ticket packages start as low as $17.20 per game and include the first two home playoff games, plus a free subscription to WHL Live. Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six or 12-ticket packs. Call the Giants Office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604) 444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.