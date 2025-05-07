Pats Select Regina's Maddox Schultz with First Overall Pick

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club have selected Maddox Schultz with the first overall pick of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Schultz, 15, had a monumental season as an underager with the Regina Pat Canadians in 2024-25, helping the C's capture their first Telus Cup Championship since 1999. The Regina, Sask. product was named the Telus Cup MVP, leading the tournament in goals (9), assists (11) and points (20) in just seven games. Schultz scored the overtime winner to capture the C's fifth National U18 Championship. His 20 points in the tournament were the second most by an underager all-time behind Sidney Crosby's 24 points in 2002.

The 5-foot-10, 165 lb. left-shot forward tallied 93 points (43G-50A) in 44 games with the Pat Canadians this past season, leading the Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League in goals, assists and points where the 2010-born forward was named Player and Rookie of the Year.

In the 2023-24 season, Schultz was second in the Sask. AA Hockey League in scoring with 134 points (63G-71A) in 27 games with the Regina Pat Blues U15 AA Club. After a stellar season at the U15 level, Schultz earned an exemption to play at the U18 level with the Pat Canadians this season despite still being eligible for U15. Since he was permitted to play up an age group this season, Schultz is automatically eligible to play 34 games with the Pats in 2025-26 while continuing to play at the U18 level with the Pat Canadians.

Schultz becomes the third player to be selected first overall by the Pats, joining Connor Bedard (2020) and Colten Teubert (2005).

