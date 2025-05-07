Blades Fill Gap in Picks Through Deal with Vees

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Edmonton, AB - The Saskatoon Blades have acquired the Penticon Vees fifth round (93rd overall) pick of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft in exchange for 2006-born forward Willy James.

Signed by the Blades in March 2023, James played 69 games with the Blades across two seasons. The Calgary, AB native scored five goals and 16 assists in that span. James registered three assists in 15 playoff games as a rookie in the team's run to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final in 2024.

The Blades now hold the following picks ahead of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft:

ROUND PICK ORIGINAL TEAM PLAYER

1 22 Medicine Hat Tigers

2 24 Penticton Vees

2 35 Seattle Thunderbirds

4 72 Regina Pats

5 93 Penticton Vees

6 118 Regina Pats

6 129 Saskatoon Blades

8 170 Tri-City Americans

9 198 Saskatoon Blades

10 221 Saskatoon Blades

Round 1 of the WHL Prospects Draft gets underway at 5:00pm CT on Wednesday, May 7. Fans can watch the entire first round for FREE on Victory+.

The U.S. Priority Draft begins Thursday, May 8 at 8:00am CT, followed by the remaining rounds of the WHL Prospects Draft.

