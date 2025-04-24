Playoff Series Preview - Round 3 vs Lethbridge
April 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Calgary, AB. - And then there were four.
With a 3-1 win to eliminate the Calgary Hitmen on Wednesday night, the Lethbridge Hurricanes have become the final team to advance to the Conference Championships in the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.
The stage is set for a Central Division showdown in the East. The top-ranked Medicine Hat Tigers have been patiently awaiting their next opponent after completing a sweep of the Prince Albert Raiders on Thursday, April 17.
The Central Division champion Tigers (47-17-3-1, 98 points) went 5-3-0-0 against the Hurricanes (42-21-3-2, 89 points) in the regular season.
In the playoffs, Tigers star Gavin McKenna has put on a masterclass with six goals and 16 assists for 22 points in nine matches - including a showstopping dangle on home ice and a road lacrosse goal that have garnered goal of the year chatter.
The projected top pick in the 2026 NHL Draft ranks third in the WHL in playoff points-per-game with 2.44, trailing only his fellow WHL Player of the Year nominees, Andrew Cristall and Berkly Catton from the Spokane Chiefs.
On the Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs prospect and WHL Defenceman of the Year nominee Noah Chadwick has captained his team to its first Eastern Conference Championship appearance since 2018 with six goals (including a game-winner) and six assists for 12 points in 12 games.
The Tabbies last made it to the Conference Championship in 2014.
Medicine Hat and Lethbridge last battled in the 2017 WHL Playoffs, when the Canes dispatched the Tigers in Game 7 of their second-round series, which featured a game-tying goal from Ottawa Senators forward Dylan Cozens, whose younger brother, Luke Cozens, is currently playing for Lethbridge.
Game 1 is set for Friday, April 25, at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat.
The series moves west to the Bridge City for Game 3 on Tuesday, April 29.
Fans can stream the Eastern Conference Championship for free on Victory+.
By The Numbers
Regular Season
Record
Medicine Hat
Overall - 47-17-3-1
League - 2nd
Eastern Conference - 1st
Central Division - 1st
Home - 25-7-2-0 (4th)
Away - 22-10-1-1 (3rd)
Lethbridge
Overall - 42-21-3-2
League - 6th
Eastern Conference - 4th
Central Division - 3rd
Home - 25-7-2-0 (5th)
Away - 17-14-1-2 (8th)
Leading Scorers
Medicine Hat
Gavin McKenna - 56 GP - 41 G - 88 A - 129 PTS
Oasiz Wiesblatt - 66 GP - 36 G - 67 A - 103 PTS
Ryder Ritchie - 53 GP - 29 G - 32 A - 61 PTS
Lethbridge
Brayden Yager - 54 GP - 25 G - 57 A - 82 PTS
Brayden Edwards - 65 GP - 31 G - 46 A - 77 PTS
Logan Wormald - 57 GP - 30 G - 40 A - 70 PTS
Goaltenders
Medicine Hat
Harrison Meneghin - 36 GP - 23-10-1-1 - 2.58 GAA - .900 Save %
Jordan Switzer - 32 GP - 23-6-2-0 - 2.65 GAA - .901 Save %
Lethbridge
Jackson Unger - 54 GP - 26-18-5-2 - 3.15 GAA - .899 Save %
Koen Cleaver - 22 GP - 12-9-0-0 - 3.23 GAA - .892 Save %
Special Teams
Power Play
Medicine Hat - 67/240 - 27.9% (4th)
Lethbridge - 62/246 - 25.2% (7th)
Penalty Kill
Medicine Hat - 212/265 - 80.0% (4th)
Lethbridge - 198/241 - 82.2% (1st)
Head-To-Head
Record
Medicine Hat - 5-3-0-0
Home - 4-0-0-0
Away - 1-3-0-0
Lethbridge - 3-4-1-0
Home - 3-0-1-0
Away - 0-4-0-0
Games This Season
Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 7 (Nov 6 2024)
Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 6 2024)
Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Dec 14 2024)
Medicine Hat 1 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 15 2024)
Lethbridge 0 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 28 2024)
Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Feb 17 2025)
Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 5 (Mar 14 2025)
Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Mar 22 2025)
Leading Scorers
Medicine Hat
Gavin McKenna- 5 GP - 5 G - 11 A - 16 PTS
Oasiz Wiesblatt - 8 GP - 7 G - 8 A - 15 PTS
Hunter St. Martin - 8 GP - 6 G - 4 A - 10 PTS
Lethbridge
Noah Chadwick - 8 GP - 4 G - 4 A - 8 PTS
Kooper Gizowski - 8 GP - 3 G - 5 A - 8 PTS
Logan Wormald - 6 GP - 2 G - 6 A - 8 PTS
Goaltenders
Medicine Hat
Harrison Meneghin - 4 GP - 3-1-0-0 - 3.50 GAA - .861 Save %
Jordan Switzer - 3 GP - 2-1-0-0 - 2.03 GAA - .929 Save %
Zach Zahara - 1 GP - 0-1-0-0 - 4.00 GAA - .871 Save %
Lethbridge
Koen Cleaver - 4 GP - 1-3-0-0 - 5.09 GAA - .845 Save %
Brady Smith - 1 GP - 0-0-0-0 - 11.88 GAA - .688 Save %
Jackson Unger - 4 GP - 2-1-1-0 - 3.72 GAA - .878 Save %
Special Teams
Power Play
Medicine Hat - 10/31 - 32.3%
Lethbridge - 9/36 - 25.0%
Penalty Kill
Medicine Hat - 27/36 - 75.0%
Lethbridge - 21/31 - 67.7%
Series Schedule
Game Visitor Home Date Time (MST)
1 Lethbridge @ Medicine Hat Friday, April 25 7:00 PM
2 Lethbridge @ Medicine Hat Saturday, April 26 7:00 PM
3 Medicine Hat @ Lethbridge Tuesday, April 29 7:00 PM
4 Medicine Hat @ Lethbridge Wednesday, April 30 7:00 PM
5* Lethbridge @ Medicine Hat Friday, May 2 7:00 PM
6* Medicine Hat @ Lethbridge Saturday, May 3 7:00 PM
7* Lethbridge @ Medicine Hat Tuesday, May 6 7:00 PM
*- If necessary
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2025
- 25 CHL Players to Represent Canada at 2025 U18 World Championship - WHL
- Playoff Series Preview - Round 3 vs Lethbridge - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Reschny and Verhoeff Named to Team Canada for U18 World Championship - Victoria Royals
- Hurricanes to Meet Tigers in Eastern Conference Championship Series - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Landon DuPont Wins WHL Rookie of the Year Award - Everett Silvertips
- Sawchyn Named to Team Canada's World Under-18 Roster - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Silvertips Defenceman DuPont Wins Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as 2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Year - WHL
- Rudolph Named to Canada's Roster for U-18 Men's World Hockey Championship - Prince Albert Raiders
- 2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Brett Connolly Award (Rookie of the Year): Carson Carels - Prince George Cougars
- Hitmen Eliminated from WHL Playoffs in Game 7 - Calgary Hitmen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.