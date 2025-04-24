2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Brett Connolly Award (Rookie of the Year): Carson Carels

April 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







Throughout this week, the Prince George Cougars are rolling out their year end awards for the 2024-2025 season. Two winners will be announced each day. Check the Cougars website or social platforms to see the winners over the week.

The 2024-2025 Brett Connolly Rookie of the Year Award goes to defenceman Carson Carels.

In his rookie season, Carels had 6 goals and 29 assists in 60 games. The blue-liner from Cypress River, MB was the 15th overall selection in the 2023 WHL Prospect's Draft. Carels was the 2024-25 Teddy and Toque Toss goal scorer which was one of his many highlights throughout the season.

The Rookie of the Year Award is named after alumnus Brett Connolly. Connollyplayed for the Cougars from 2008 to 2011, appearing in 144 career regular season games, where he compiled 86 goals and 66 assists for 152 points. He was the WHL and CHL Rookie of the Year in 2008-09, and won silver and bronze medals at two World Junior Hockey Championships with Team Canada. Connolly was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first-round, 6thoverall, in the 2010 NHL Draft. The Prince George product has played in nearly 500 games in the NHL with Tampa Bay, Boston, Washington and Florida.Connolly won the Stanley Cup in 2018 with the Washington Capitals.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.