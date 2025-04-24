Calgary Hitmen Earn Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy as WHL Scholastic Team of the Year

Calgary, Alta. - The Calgary Hitmen have earned the Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy as the WHL Scholastic Team of the Year for the 2024-25 season, the Western Hockey League announced Thursday.

The Calgary Hitmen implemented innovative educational initiatives during the 2024-25 season, emphasizing flexibility and academic excellence.

Calgary introduced an online learning model to allow players to continue their studies in their home provinces or states while receiving in-person support at the Saddledome school.

The Hitmen achieved an overall high school academic average of 88 percent across 45 courses.

High school graduates participated in an in-person course at St. Mary's University with a 100 percent completion rate, while others continued their post-secondary studies through Athabasca University.

Post-secondary students maintained strong academic performance with a 'B' average in their coursework.

This is the second time the Calgary Hitmen have been named the WHL Scholastic Team of the Year after first claiming the prestigious honour in 2013-14.

The WHL Scholastic Team of the Year Award was renamed in honour of Jim Donlevy, longtime WHL Director, Education Services, who passed away in August 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. This marks the fifth occasion on which the Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy will be presented to a WHL Club since its dedication.

Winners of the Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy (since 2004)

2024-25: Calgary Hitmen

2023-24: Red Deer Rebels

2022-23: Portland Winterhawks

2021-22: Brandon Wheat Kings

2020-21: Not presented due to COVID-19

2019-20: Kamloops Blazers

2018-19: Portland Winterhawks

2017-18: Saskatoon Blades

2016-17: Victoria Royals

2015-16: Spokane Chiefs

2014-15: Kamloops Blazers

2013-14: Calgary Hitmen

2012-13: Portland Winterhawks

2011-12: Edmonton Oil Kings

2010-11: Swift Current Broncos

2009-10: Tri-City Americans

2008-09: Prince Albert Raiders

2007-08: Chilliwack Bruins

2006-07: Kamloops Blazers

2005-06: Kootenay ICE

2004-05: Vancouver Giants

2003-04: Portland Winter Hawks

