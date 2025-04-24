Calgary Hitmen Earn Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy as WHL Scholastic Team of the Year
April 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release
Calgary, Alta. - The Calgary Hitmen have earned the Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy as the WHL Scholastic Team of the Year for the 2024-25 season, the Western Hockey League announced Thursday.
The Calgary Hitmen implemented innovative educational initiatives during the 2024-25 season, emphasizing flexibility and academic excellence.
Calgary introduced an online learning model to allow players to continue their studies in their home provinces or states while receiving in-person support at the Saddledome school.
The Hitmen achieved an overall high school academic average of 88 percent across 45 courses.
High school graduates participated in an in-person course at St. Mary's University with a 100 percent completion rate, while others continued their post-secondary studies through Athabasca University.
Post-secondary students maintained strong academic performance with a 'B' average in their coursework.
This is the second time the Calgary Hitmen have been named the WHL Scholastic Team of the Year after first claiming the prestigious honour in 2013-14.
The WHL Scholastic Team of the Year Award was renamed in honour of Jim Donlevy, longtime WHL Director, Education Services, who passed away in August 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. This marks the fifth occasion on which the Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy will be presented to a WHL Club since its dedication.
Winners of the Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy (since 2004)
2024-25: Calgary Hitmen
2023-24: Red Deer Rebels
2022-23: Portland Winterhawks
2021-22: Brandon Wheat Kings
2020-21: Not presented due to COVID-19
2019-20: Kamloops Blazers
2018-19: Portland Winterhawks
2017-18: Saskatoon Blades
2016-17: Victoria Royals
2015-16: Spokane Chiefs
2014-15: Kamloops Blazers
2013-14: Calgary Hitmen
2012-13: Portland Winterhawks
2011-12: Edmonton Oil Kings
2010-11: Swift Current Broncos
2009-10: Tri-City Americans
2008-09: Prince Albert Raiders
2007-08: Chilliwack Bruins
2006-07: Kamloops Blazers
2005-06: Kootenay ICE
2004-05: Vancouver Giants
2003-04: Portland Winter Hawks
