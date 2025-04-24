U18 Round Robin: Schmidt, Lin Help Canada Blow out Slovakia
April 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Allen, TX - More than one Vancouver Giant found the scoresheet for Canada in a dominant 9-2 win over Slovakia in their first game of the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship on Thursday.
Forward Cameron Schmidt had a pair of goals and an assist, while defenceman Ryan Lin finished with one goal.
Schmidt, who had 40 goals for the Giants this past season, opened the scoring for Canada on a power play.
The Prince George, B.C. product then added a highlight reel goal to make it 6-0 late in the second period.
Lin made it 5-0 before the first period was done.
The Western Hockey League was extremely well-represented in Canada's tournament opener, providing seven of the nine goals. In addition to Schmidt's and Lin's goals, Braeden Cootes (Seattle) had tw tallies, while Jackson Smith (Tri-City) and Matthew Gard (Red Deer) also scored.
Giants prospect Tobis Tomík represented Slovakia on Thursday as well, but did not register a point. Slovakia beat Finland 1-0 in a shootout in their tournament opener and still has to play Norway in the round robin. CANADA ROUND ROBIN SCHEDULE:
Friday, April 25 - 5 p.m. PT - Canada vs. Latvia
Sunday, April 27 - 2 p.m. PT - Canada vs. Finland
Monday, April 28 - 2 p.m. PT - Canada vs. Norway
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2025
- U18 Round Robin: Schmidt, Lin Help Canada Blow out Slovakia - Vancouver Giants
- Portland Winterhawks Round Two Notables - Portland Winterhawks
- Portland Ends Everett's Season with Game Seven Win - Everett Silvertips
- WHL Announces Rules for Penticton Vees Expansion Draft - WHL
- Oil Kings Not Renewing Contract of Luke Pierce - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Cougars Past and Present Set for 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs - Prince George Cougars
- Calgary Hitmen Earn Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy as WHL Scholastic Team of the Year - WHL
- 2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Eric Brewer Award (Defenceman of the Year): Viliam Kmec - Prince George Cougars
- 25 CHL Players to Represent Canada at 2025 U18 World Championship - WHL
- Playoff Series Preview - Round 3 vs Lethbridge - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Reschny and Verhoeff Named to Team Canada for U18 World Championship - Victoria Royals
- Hurricanes to Meet Tigers in Eastern Conference Championship Series - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Landon DuPont Wins WHL Rookie of the Year Award - Everett Silvertips
- Sawchyn Named to Team Canada's World Under-18 Roster - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Silvertips Defenceman DuPont Wins Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as 2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Year - WHL
- Rudolph Named to Canada's Roster for U-18 Men's World Hockey Championship - Prince Albert Raiders
- 2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Brett Connolly Award (Rookie of the Year): Carson Carels - Prince George Cougars
- Hitmen Eliminated from WHL Playoffs in Game 7 - Calgary Hitmen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Giants Stories
- U18 Round Robin: Schmidt, Lin Help Canada Blow out Slovakia
- 4 Current Giants, 2 Prospects Listed on NHL Central Scouting's Final Draft Rankings
- Schmidt Added to Hockey Canada's U18 Camp Roster
- Giants' Hood & Lin Named to Hockey Canada's U18 Camp Roster
- Giants to Select 6th Overall in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft