U18 Round Robin: Schmidt, Lin Help Canada Blow out Slovakia

April 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Allen, TX - More than one Vancouver Giant found the scoresheet for Canada in a dominant 9-2 win over Slovakia in their first game of the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship on Thursday.

Forward Cameron Schmidt had a pair of goals and an assist, while defenceman Ryan Lin finished with one goal.

Schmidt, who had 40 goals for the Giants this past season, opened the scoring for Canada on a power play.

The Prince George, B.C. product then added a highlight reel goal to make it 6-0 late in the second period.

Lin made it 5-0 before the first period was done.

The Western Hockey League was extremely well-represented in Canada's tournament opener, providing seven of the nine goals. In addition to Schmidt's and Lin's goals, Braeden Cootes (Seattle) had tw tallies, while Jackson Smith (Tri-City) and Matthew Gard (Red Deer) also scored.

Giants prospect Tobis Tomík represented Slovakia on Thursday as well, but did not register a point. Slovakia beat Finland 1-0 in a shootout in their tournament opener and still has to play Norway in the round robin. CANADA ROUND ROBIN SCHEDULE:

Friday, April 25 - 5 p.m. PT - Canada vs. Latvia

Sunday, April 27 - 2 p.m. PT - Canada vs. Finland

Monday, April 28 - 2 p.m. PT - Canada vs. Norway

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.