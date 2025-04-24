Cougars Past and Present Set for 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs
April 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE - The Prince George Cougars are proud to recognize eight players (seven alumni and one current member) who are competing in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs with the American Hockey League.
Ondrej Becher, Terik Parascak, Borya Valis, Koehn Ziemmer, and Ty Young were all part of the 2023-24 BC Division Champion roster in Prince George. The Cougars congratulate all eight players on a fantastic season and wish them the best of luck in the Calder Cup Playoffs!
Let me know if you want to add the full list of names or their AHL teams.
PLAYER TEAM Years in Prince George NHL Draft (Round - Pick)
Ondrej Becher Grand Rapids Griffins 2022-2024 Detroit Red Wings (3-80)
Taylor Gauthier Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins 2017-2022 Pittsburgh Penguins - FA
Terik Parascak Hershey Bears 2023-Pres. Washington Capitals (1-17)
Ethan Samson Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2019-2023 Philadelphia Flyers (6-174)
Borya Valis Toronto Marlies 2023-2025 Toronto Maple Leafs - FA
Chase Wheatcroft Texas Stars 2022-2023 Dallas Stars - FA
Ty Young Abbotsford Canucks 2020-2024 Vancouver Canucks (5-144)
Koehn Ziemmer Ontario Reign 2019-2025 Los Angeles Kings (3-78)
The Cougars congratulate all eight players on a fantastic season and wish them the best of luck in the Calder Cup Playoffs!
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2025
- Cougars Past and Present Set for 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs - Prince George Cougars
- Calgary Hitmen Earn Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy as WHL Scholastic Team of the Year - WHL
- 2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Eric Brewer Award (Defenceman of the Year): Viliam Kmec - Prince George Cougars
- 25 CHL Players to Represent Canada at 2025 U18 World Championship - WHL
- Playoff Series Preview - Round 3 vs Lethbridge - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Reschny and Verhoeff Named to Team Canada for U18 World Championship - Victoria Royals
- Hurricanes to Meet Tigers in Eastern Conference Championship Series - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Landon DuPont Wins WHL Rookie of the Year Award - Everett Silvertips
- Sawchyn Named to Team Canada's World Under-18 Roster - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Silvertips Defenceman DuPont Wins Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as 2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Year - WHL
- Rudolph Named to Canada's Roster for U-18 Men's World Hockey Championship - Prince Albert Raiders
- 2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Brett Connolly Award (Rookie of the Year): Carson Carels - Prince George Cougars
- Hitmen Eliminated from WHL Playoffs in Game 7 - Calgary Hitmen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Prince George Cougars Stories
- Cougars Past and Present Set for 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs
- 2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Eric Brewer Award (Defenceman of the Year): Viliam Kmec
- 2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Brett Connolly Award (Rookie of the Year): Carson Carels
- 2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Troy Bourke Award (Offensive Player of the Year): Riley Heidt
- 2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Chris Mason Three Stars Award: Riley Heidt