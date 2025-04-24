Cougars Past and Present Set for 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs

April 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE - The Prince George Cougars are proud to recognize eight players (seven alumni and one current member) who are competing in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs with the American Hockey League.

Ondrej Becher, Terik Parascak, Borya Valis, Koehn Ziemmer, and Ty Young were all part of the 2023-24 BC Division Champion roster in Prince George. The Cougars congratulate all eight players on a fantastic season and wish them the best of luck in the Calder Cup Playoffs!

Let me know if you want to add the full list of names or their AHL teams.

PLAYER TEAM Years in Prince George NHL Draft (Round - Pick)

Ondrej Becher Grand Rapids Griffins 2022-2024 Detroit Red Wings (3-80)

Taylor Gauthier Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins 2017-2022 Pittsburgh Penguins - FA

Terik Parascak Hershey Bears 2023-Pres. Washington Capitals (1-17)

Ethan Samson Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2019-2023 Philadelphia Flyers (6-174)

Borya Valis Toronto Marlies 2023-2025 Toronto Maple Leafs - FA

Chase Wheatcroft Texas Stars 2022-2023 Dallas Stars - FA

Ty Young Abbotsford Canucks 2020-2024 Vancouver Canucks (5-144)

Koehn Ziemmer Ontario Reign 2019-2025 Los Angeles Kings (3-78)

The Cougars congratulate all eight players on a fantastic season and wish them the best of luck in the Calder Cup Playoffs!

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.