Silvertips Defenceman DuPont Wins Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as 2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Year

Calgary, Alta. - Everett Silvertips defenceman Landon DuPont has won the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as the WHL Rookie of the Year for 2024-25, the Western Hockey League announced Thursday.

WHL Rookie of the Year Nominees

Eastern Conference- Daxon Rudolph (Lacombe, Alta.) - Prince Albert Raiders

Eastern Conference- Lukas Sawchyn (Grande Prairie, Alta.) - Edmonton Oil Kings

Eastern Conference- Cooper Williams (Calgary, Alta.) - Saskatoon Blades

Western Conference- Landon DuPont (Calgary, Alta.) - Everett Silvertips

Western Conference- Ryan Lin (Richmond, B.C.) - Vancouver Giants

Western Conference- Keaton Verhoeff (Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.) - Victoria Royals

DuPont is the eighth defenceman in 58 seasons to win the distinguished award and the first since Portland's Seth Jones (Florida Panthers) in 2012-13.

He's also the third-ever Everett Silvertip to clinch the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy.

DuPont is the first defenceman and second player in WHL history to be granted exceptional status to compete in the league full-time at 15 years old. He was drafted by the Silvertips with the first-overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

He surpassed lofty expectations by leading all WHL rookies with 17 goals (including 10 powerplay tallies) and 43 assists for 60 points in 64 games. DuPont finished ninth among first-year players in goals, second in assists and third in plus/minus with a +31 rating.

The 5-foot-11, 179-pound rearguard ranked seventh among all defencemen in points.

DuPont also became the first defenceman aged 16 or younger to hit the 50-point mark in their first season since Hockey Hall of Famer and Kamloops Blazer Scott Niedermayer in 1989-90. What's more, DuPont earned his 50th point of the season against Niedermayer's former club with an assist against the Blazers on February 2, 2025.

The Calgary, Alta. product tied Anaheim Ducks prospect Tarin Smith as the top-scoring defender on the Silvertips as Everett clinched the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as WHL regular season champions.

Across the entire CHL, DuPont's 60 points led all rookie defencemen and tied for second among all rookie skaters.

He also piled up four assists in four games to help Canada Red claim a silver medal at the 2024 U17 World Hockey Challenge.

DuPont was named WHL Rookie of the Month for September/October and December, in addition to two Rookie of the Week wins and one Tempo WHL Player of the Week recognition in the regular season.

He's eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.

The Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy is presented annually to the player whose performance in their first season is deemed to be the most outstanding among all rookies.

A former owner of the Saskatoon Blades, Jim Piggott was a driving force in the formation of the Western Canadian Hockey League, now known as the WHL.

Along with Del Wilson, Piggott played a critical role in the unification of all three Major Junior leagues across Canada into what is now known as the Canadian Hockey League.

The WHL Rookie of the Year Award is voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy (since 2003)

* Also selected as the CHL Rookie of the Year

2024-25: Landon DuPont, Everett

2023-24: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat*

2022-23: Ryder Ritchie, Prince Albert

2021-22: Brayden Yager, Moose Jaw*

2020-21: Connor Bedard, Regina

2019-20: Dylan Guenther, Edmonton

2018-19: Brayden Tracey, Moose Jaw

2017-18: Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge

2016-17: Aleksi Heponiemi, Swift Current

2015-16: Matthew Phillips, Victoria

2014-15: Nolan Patrick, Brandon

2013-14: Nick Merkley, Kelowna

2012-13: Seth Jones, Portland

2011-12: Sam Reinhart, Kootenay

2010-11: Mathew Dumba, Red Deer

2009-10: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Red Deer

2008-09: Brett Connolly, Prince George*

2007-08: Brayden Schenn, Brandon

2006-07: Kyle Beach, Everett

2005-06: Peter Mueller, Everett

2004-05: Tyler Plante, Brandon

2003-04: Gilbert Brule, Vancouver

2002-03: Matt Ellison, Red Deer*

