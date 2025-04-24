Portland Ends Everett's Season with Game Seven Win

April 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Portland Winterhawks took Game Seven of the Western Conference Semifinal by a 4-2 score at Angel of the Winds Arena Tuesday night.

Landon DuPont tapped in a rebound in the crease for his fifth goal of the playoffs, opening the scoring 9:57 into the second period. Kyle Chyzowski converted on an odd-man rush 19:21 into the frame, tying the game with his 11th of the playoffs.

Lukas Kaplan gave the Tips back the lead 3:03 into the third period with a wrist shot from the blueline, his fourth goal of the playoffs. Hudson Darby's shot from behind the end-line rang off the side of Everett netminder Raiden LeGall's helmet to the back of the net, tying the contest 7:37 into the final frame. Just 30 seconds later, Darby generated a breakaway which resulted in a loose puck rebound in front of the crease, banged in by Kyle McDonough.

Diego Buttazzoni capped off the scoring with an empty-netter with 21 seconds remaining.

Ondrej Štěbeták stopped 40 of 42 to seal the win for Portland. The Winterhawks advance to the Western Conference Final for the second consecutive year.

