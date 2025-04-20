Hurricanes Force Game 7 With 5-1 Win Over Hitmen

April 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge, AB - The Round Two series between the Calgary Hitmen and the Lethbridge Hurricanes is headed to a decisive Game Seven after the Hitmen fell 5-1 on Saturday night.

The first period remained scoreless, despite Calgary outshooting the Hurricanes 9 -5. A 5-on-3 power play in the second gave Lethbridge the edge, with Noah Chadwick opening the scoring. The Hurricanes kept the momentum going, adding three more unanswered goals from Brayden Yager, Chadwick and Caden Price, taking a 4-0 lead heading into the third.

Eric Tu would come into the net for the final frame replacing Calgary netminder Anders Miller. Calgary would see three power play opportunities in the period but were unable to capitalize. Brandon Gorzynski finally put Calgary on the board with his fourth of the playoffs, scoring with just under four minutes to play. Lethbridge responded quickly, as Brayden Edwards sealed the win with a late goal, making the final 5-1.

With the series now tied 3-3, the Eastern Conference Semi-Final now shifts back to the Scotiabank Saddledome for game seven on Wednesday, April 23rd. Game time is at 7:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available for purchase now at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets.

