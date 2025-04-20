Catton Ties It, Cristall Wins It to Complete Epic Chiefs Comeback in OT

April 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs celebrate win

Victoria, B.C. - The Chiefs and Royals continued their heavyweight Round 2 bout on Saturday night following a 9-6 Spokane victory in Game 4.

Reggie Newman opened the scoring for Victoria at 10:49 after a poor turnover in the defensive zone by Spokane. The Chiefs were on the back foot most of the first frame after getting called for three separate penalties.

Mathis Preston had a golden chance on a breakaway early in the second period, but it was Victoria scoring through Reschny on the power play at 3:19.

Shea Van Olm would open the Chiefs' account in Game 5, stuffing home the puck on the power play at 10:21. Catton and Cristall on the assists.

Victoria would add two more goals through Boehm and Isogai in the second to enter the intermission leading 4-1.

The Chiefs would come out for the third period with a vengeance.

After a slight tweak to the lines, it was Andrew Cristall assisting an Owen Martin goal to make it a two-goal game.

Less than 90 seconds later it was goal merchant Shea Van Olm getting a tip-in to bring the Chiefs within one. Crampton and Catton picked up the assists.

With time winding down in the period, the Spokane Captain made his presence felt scoring a rocket to tie the game at four. Cristall and Crampton were credited with the helpers.

For the second time this series, the Chiefs and Royals would go to overtime.

The Chiefs had the first seven shots of the extra period, and came close to winning on a power play after Victoria was called for delay of game.

Both teams had excellent scoring chances, but it was WHL Player Of The Year Nominee and Top Scorer, Andrew Cristall, who called game. Cristall was on the spot to knock in a rebound with just two seconds remaining in overtime to complete an epic Spokane Chiefs comeback.

After trailing 3-1 to start the third, Spokane scores four unanswered to win it. Spokane was 1/3 on power play and 3/5 on the penalty kill. The Chiefs poured on the pressure late, firing 32 shots on goal across the third period and overtime. Dawson Cowan made 23 saves including four in overtime to keep the comeback hopes alive. Andrew Cristall (1G, 3A) and Berkly Catton (1G, 2A) led the way for Spokane while Shea Van Olm scored two goals and Brayden Crampton provided two assists.

The two teams will face off again in Spokane for Game 6 on Tuesday night. A Spokane win would send them through to the Western Conference Finals to face either Portland or Everett.

